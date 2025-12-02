Anne Reid Receives the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Last night, the 2025 winners of the prestigious 64th Rose d’Or Awards were revealed in a ceremony hosted in London by comedian Dara Ó Briain. The 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award went to the legendary Anne Reid, for a remarkable career spanning more than six decades influencing generations of performers, writers, and directors.

Ms. Reid accepted the award from the stage of Studio 54 where she is currently starring as “Merope” in the Olivier Award-winning Oedipus – a bold and electrifying adaptation created and directed by Robert Icke now on Broadway for a strictly limited 14-week engagement.

Anne was recognized for her illustrious career, from her early breakthrough in Coronation Street through acclaimed roles in Victoria Wood: As Seen on TV, Dinnerladies, Last Tango in Halifax and the recently released, Riot Women. Her work has helped shape the landscape of British drama and comedy.

Acclaimed writer Sally Wainwright, who has written for Anne many times delivered a special tribute, saying: “Annie has that extraordinary quality of realness that so few actors have...you can’t see her acting, she just is. The nuance and the subtlety does take your breath away... I can’t imagine anyone who deserves this award more than she does”. Accepting the award, Anne said: “I am absolutely thrilled to pieces about this award - thank you very much indeed. When I went to RADA in the fifties, I never dreamed that this would ever happen to me, so it's wonderful”.

For more information on the Rose d’Or Awards, please visit: https://www.rosedor.com. The prestigious Rose d’Or Awards define the gold standard for excellence and achievement in International TV and Audio programme making. The Rose d’Or began in 1961, when it was created by Swiss Television in the lakeside city of Montreux and has been a flagship event for the European Broadcasting Union and the international TV industry ever since. Since 2019 The Rose d’Or Awards have been produced in partnership with international publishing company and digital channels business C21Media.

Oedipus stars Mark Strong – reprising his Olivier-nominated role as ‘Oedipus’ – and Lesley Manville – reprising her Olivier-winning role as ‘Jocasta.’ Also reprising their UK roles are Samuel Brewer as ‘Teiresias,’ Bhasker Patel as ‘Corin,’ Jordan Scowen as ‘Eteocles,’ and James Wilbraham as ‘Polyneices.’ They are joined by John Carroll Lynch as ‘Creon,’ Teagle F. Bougere as ‘Driver,’ Ani Mesa-Perez as ‘Lichas,’ Olivia Reis as ‘Antigone,’ and Anne Reid as ‘Merope,’ with Brian Thomas Abraham, Denise Cormier, Karl Kenzler, and Oliver Rowland-Jones rounding out the cast.





