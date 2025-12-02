Sean Cercone Launches The Licensing House

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sean Cercone, founder and CEO of Broadway Licensing Global and On Demand, is launching a new theatrical licensing firm, called The Licensing House, Variety reports. This new imprint will provide representation for plays and musicals.

As BroadwayWorld reported in 2024, Cercone resigned from his role at Broadway Licensing Global. No reason was reported for his departure at that time.

The Licensing House will launch with Barry Manilow’s “Harmony: A New Musical,” as well as “Stranger Sings: The Musical Parody” and “Camp Kappawana: The Musical.”

“After years of building and leading large global catalogs, I wanted to create a home where each show receives the kind of bespoke attention and long-range planning it truly deserves,” said Cercone.

He went on to explain that the firm will be intentionally selective so that they can focus their efforts in a more fine-tuned way.

In addition to Cercone, the Licensing House's team includes David Abbinanti as VP of content and Scott Prisand as VP of business development.

Read the original story on Variety.

About Sean Cercone

Sean Cercone served as the Founder and CEO of Broadway Licensing Global. His leadership and business development skills extended across affiliated entities such as Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts, Stage Rights, Stageworks Productions, and Broadway on Demand.Cercone’s vision and strategies resulted in the licensing of over 24,000 productions annually, collaborating with over 2,800 authors and managing more than 8,000 titles.

Cercone has authored global hit musicals with writing partner David Abbinanti such as Heartbreak Hotel, Saturday Night Fever, and Beatbugs.

Cercone’s creative contributions include an Emmy Nomination and his insights have been featured in various podcasts. He has also served in roles on the Board of Lincoln Center Performing Arts Library, National Alliance of Musical Theatre and the West Virginia Public Theatre.

Cercone also made significant impacts as Chief Business Officer at Theatrical Rights Worldwide. He served as Producing Artistic Director of The Carousel, Executive Producer of Theatre Building Chicago and Founder of the West Virginia Shakespeare Festival.





