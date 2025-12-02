The American Theatre Guild STAGING THE FUTURE Accepting Donations Through December 31

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In recognition of #GivingTuesday (occurring this year on Dec. 2), The American Theatre Guild is requesting the community's support Dec. 2–31, 2025, to raise funds for STAGING THE FUTURE, the organization's philanthropic branch.

STAGING THE FUTURE, created by The American Theatre Guild in 2017, enables young people in underserved communities exposure to live theatre and access to a variety of educational opportunities. The overall program has grown from impacting 1,500 underserved youth and community members in past years to supporting more than 24,000 during the 2024-25 Season. The program supported more than 1,480 recipients in the Wichita community during the past two Seasons (since 2023).

“Staging the Future offers students and underserved community members a unique opportunity to experience the magic of live theatre, an experience they might not otherwise have access to.” says Elaine Stolze, Associate Vice President of Development and Community Relations. “We believe that exposure to the performing arts can have a powerful impact on a young person's life, nurturing creativity, supporting academic success, and helping them grow into well-rounded, accomplished individuals. By fostering a love for the arts, we not only enrich their lives but also contribute to the cultural vibrancy of our communities."

STAGING THE FUTURE is available in full to all Title 1 schools and community organizations that serve youth and community members of whom at least 50 percent are considered low-income, have special needs or otherwise underserved within 11 markets served by The American Theatre Guild across the country.

The program is funded entirely through the generosity of The American Theatre Guild's season ticket members and donors. New this year — donating is easier than ever. Donors can now support STAGING THE FUTURE via Venmo (STF-ATGuild) or online at americantheatreguild.com/staging-the-future.

This important gift — no matter the size — helps the program:

Provide access to professional theatre for underserved youth and community members

Foster arts education and career exploration

Build the next generation of performers, creators, and patrons

To learn more about STAGING THE FUTURE, please visit: https://www.americantheatreguild.com/staging-the-future.





