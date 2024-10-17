Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









International Literary Properties (ILP), the global company that invests in, acquires, manages, and enhances literary catalogs, has announced an expansion of the company’s mandate beyond literary estates into theatrical properties, including works by playwrights, musical book writers, lyricists and composers. The changes are meant to accelerate its pace of acquisitions and improve its ability to introduce its owned intellectual property to new audiences.

Michael Barra, CEO of the newly created ILP Theatrical division of the company, brings decades of experience in theatre, most recently as the founder and CEO of Lively McCabe Entertainment, the theatrical development and management company behind such stage derivative copyrights as the play Clue based on the Paramount film and Hasbro board game (currently on 1st National Tour and 2nd UK Tour) which has become one the most produced plays in the country over the past five years; as well as jukebox musical Mystic Pizza, based on the iconic MGM film starring Julia Roberts. Prior to LM, Michael served as an executive at Disney Theatrical Group (The Lion King, Aladdin); The Araca Group (Wicked, The Outsiders); and founded the theatrical licensing division for Broadway Producer Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots). Michael serves on the national board of the Educational Theatre Foundation.

Tom McGrath, Chairman, brings his wealth of experience as an entertainment executive to ILP. After serving as President and COO of the Viacom Entertainment Group, Tom was the co-founder and former CEO of Crossroads Live, the leading platform for the production and distribution of major musicals and live theatrical entertainment internationally. Previously Tom has served as Executive Chairman of Key Brand Entertainment/Broadway Across America and COO of STX Entertainment (producers of Bad Moms and Molly’s Game) as well as Act III Productions (producers of The Princess Bride among others). McGrath is the recipient of nine Tony awards, including most recently the revival of Company. McGrath serves on the Board of Trustees of The American Repertory Theatre at Harvard as well as the Board of Wild Brain Entertainment and Prime Focus World.

The creation of ILP Theatrical coincides with a newly-closed round of financing with incumbent investor Viking Global Investors LP, which will allow the company to continue to expand its footprint in intellectual property ownership and acquire and manage more iconic literary and theatrical properties.

ILP Chair Milena Alberti said, “From its founding, ILP has always had the acquisition of theatrical properties as part of our overall strategy, as evidenced by investments in the works of iconic playwrights such as Robert Bolt and writers such as Langston Hughes and W. Somerset Maugham, whose theatrical works are integral to their catalogs. With the addition of Tom and Michael to the ILP team, we’re enhancing our commitment to managing theatrical legacies, and looking to accelerate our acquisitions and management in this exciting creative space.”

International Literary Properties is a global company that invests in, acquires, manages, and enhances literary and theatrical catalogs.

ILP’s team, based in the US, UK, and Europe has decades of experience in literary, TV, film, and theater management. It works with authors, their heirs and estate managers to help realize the value of literary and theatrical properties, protect their legacy and build their visibility and appeal with contemporary audiences. The company prides itself on finding bespoke solutions and providing financial certainty for each estate.

ILP owns and nurtures a substantial number of literary catalogues in all genres, many of which are household names. Working in close collaboration with existing literary agents and author representation, the team uses its industry expertise and contacts to create new opportunities for authors’ writing to be enjoyed across all media platforms.

Comments





