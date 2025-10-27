Industry Pro Newsletter: We’re Getting New Deals on Broadway, and TodayTix is Acquired by MARI

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Broadway, both actors and musicians move closer to new contracts, with tentative deals heading to their respective unions for ratification. Beyond New York, the spotlight turns to growth and innovation — from Shakespeare & Company’s upcoming intensive for mid-career professionals in the Berkshires to The Shubert Organization’s landmark partnership in London. Meanwhile, TodayTix joins Ari Emanuel’s expanding live-events empire, and BroadwayWorld’s own Next On Stage competition returns for its sixth season, celebrating the next generation of musical theatre talent.

Employment Opportunity

Director of Individual Giving - Goodman Theatre

The Director of Individual Giving leads the Individual Giving team to achieve ambitious contributed income goals through data-driven strategies including both annual fund and planned giving. As a key collaborator on the Development Team, the Director of Individual Giving will work closely with the Chief Development Officer, Deputy Director of Development, senior leadership and board leadership to maximize revenue, develop talent, and support the operations of our world-class theater.

Industry Trends

Voting Now Open for BroadwayWorld’s Next On Stage Season 6

Voting has opened for the sixth season of Next On Stage Season 6, the national high school and college theatre competition presented by AMDA and Atlantic Acting School, with sponsorship by Music Theatre International (MTI) and 54 Below. The first round of public voting runs from Oct 22 to Nov 12 11:59 pm ET.

TodayTix Acquired By Ari Emanuel’s Live Events Venture MARI

The ticketing platform TodayTix has been acquired by MARI, the live-events venture of Ari Emanuel. TodayTix Group’s co-founder and CEO Brian Fenty will continue to lead the company and join MARI’s executive team; co-founder Merritt Baer remains as Artistic Director of the immersive brand Secret Cinema. Emanuel described the deal as adding a “technology engine and a direct line to audiences” for MARI’s portfolio. The acquisition expands MARI’s live experience footprint and is part of a broader growth strategy for Emanuel’s company.

Broadway/New York

AFM Local 802 Reaches Tentative Agreement with the Broadway League

AFM Local 802, the union representing Broadway musicians, has reached a tentative three-year agreement with The Broadway League. The deal includes wage increases and increased contributions to the health fund. The union has been working without a contract since August 31, 2025. The agreement will now go to the musicians for ratification.

New details on the agreement between AEA and the Broadway League; AEA Members to Vote This Week

The agreement proposes raising the weekly minimum actor salary from $2,638 to $2,717, with 3% increases annually. It increases producer contributions to the Equity Health Fund from $150 to $175 per week with an additional $25 per year, and allows any actor to request physical therapy even if currently it’s not provided. A limit of 12 consecutive workdays (down from 16) is introduced, with certain extended runs eligible for a paid day off or paid personal day. Eligible union members may vote by Oct 30; if ratified the contract goes into effect 120 days later and pay increases apply retroactively to Sept 28, 2025.

Regional

Shakespeare & Company Launches Intensive for Mid-Career Theatre Professionals

Shakespeare & Company’s Center for Actor Training announces its Month-long Intensive for mid-career professionals, running Dec 27, 2025–Jan 18, 2026, at the company’s Berkshire campus in Lenox, Massachusetts. The holistic programme includes voice, movement, dance, text analysis, scene work, clowning, stage fight, and master classes. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

International

Shubert Organization and Trafalgar Entertainment Will Partner on Ownership and Operation of the Olympia Theatre

The Shubert Organization and Trafalgar Entertainment have announced a 50:50 joint-venture partnership to own and operate the new flagship 1,575-seat Olympia Theatre in London, scheduled to open in 2027. Shubert’s first direct investment in a UK theatre in more than a century, the venue is part of the £1.3 billion redevelopment of the historic Olympia exhibition site. The design emphasises a premium audience experience with wider seats, generous legroom, and enhanced amenities.

