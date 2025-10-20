Industry Pro Newsletter: Ireland Makes Basic Income for Artists Permanent, A Tentative Agreement Between the Broadway League and AEA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The week begins with the news that the Broadway League and AEA completed a marathon negotiation session that has resulted in a tentative agreement - meaning that one side of the potential strike equation is solved pending ratification. Negotiations with Local 802 are still ongoing. We also have a piece that looks at the compensation differences for performers for shows that originate on Broadway and those that stop on Broadway as part of an ongoing tour. A new report out of Chicago shows that arts and culture related foot traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels in downtown, an encouraging sign for arts related recoveries across the country.

Employment Opportunity

Senior Vice President TMC Arts - The Music Center

The Music Center seeks an inspiring and strategic individual to lead its cultural programming division, TMC Arts. Reporting directly to the president & CEO, overseeing eight departments and managing a budget of close to $20M, the next senior vice president of TMC Arts will help evolve The Music Center’s public-facing artistic programming, furthering TMC Arts’ reach to serve all Los Angeles County residents. The ideal candidate will have a passion for community-building throughout L.A.’s diverse populations; broad knowledge of current cultural practices; the ability to inspire stakeholders with a range of backgrounds, from audience members and participants in artistic experiences to donors, peers, elected officials and the like; and a strength in strategically harnessing resources—including staff, space and funding—to build connections between audiences and The Music Center.

Industry Trends

Are Touring Productions on Broadway Short‑Changing Performers?

This article details how touring versions of Broadway shows can pay performers less during Broadway engagements than full Broadway contracts. The piece notes that when a tour stops in New York it becomes a Tier 1 tour with minimum wages; for example the weekly minimum went from $1,077 (Tier 5 tour rate) to $2,599 under Tier 1. By contrast, a standard Broadway contract minimum for actors is $2,638 per week. It also reports that musicians represented by Local 802 are treated differently (as Broadway engagement) even when cast members are not.

Broadway/New York

Strike Update – Tentative Deal Reached Between Equity and the Broadway League

This article reports that Actors' Equity Association (Equity) and The Broadway League have reached a tentative three‑year production contract agreement. The agreement “saves the Equity‑League Health Fund” and improves scheduling and physical therapy access, according to Equity’s executive director. The deal still must be ratified by Equity members, and at the time of writing negotiations with American Federation of Musicians Local 802 (Local 802) have not concluded, meaning a strike has not been fully averted.

Broadway Dresser Kimberly Mark Sues HAMILTON For Discrimination Following Cancer Treatment

This article covers a lawsuit filed by 28‑year Broadway dresser Kimberly Mark against Hamilton Uptown LLC. Mark, aged 53, was diagnosed with stage‑3 breast cancer in September 2022, took unpaid medical leave beginning October 2022, returned in August 2023 on a reduced “four‑shows‑per‑week split‑track” schedule, and worked in that capacity for nearly two years. Her complaint alleges disability discrimination, failure to accommodate, and retaliation under New York State and City human rights laws; she seeks reinstatement or compensation, back wages, benefits, emotional‑distress damages, punitive damages, and attorneys’ fees.

Regional

WBEZ Chicago: Driven by arts and culture, pedestrian traffic in Downtown Chicago exceeds pre‑pandemic levels

According to this report, pedestrian traffic in the downtown Chicago Loop during weekends reached 116 % of 2019 levels, driven largely by arts and culture events. The study comes from the Chicago Loop Alliance (CLA) “State of the Loop” report, which credits programming in arts and culture for attracting people who are not typical office commuters. The increase is occurring even as office occupancy remains significantly below pre‑pandemic levels, suggesting the Loop is increasingly used as a social‑destination rather than purely business hub. The external economic impact is illustrated by the fact that the 2025 third‑quarter arts and culture events generated more than $514 million in direct economic impact in Chicago.

International

ArtNews: Ireland Makes Basic Income for Artists Program Permanent In 2026

This piece reports that the Irish government will make its basic income pilot for artists permanent starting in 2026, following a successful trial launched in 2022. Under the pilot, around 2,000 artists received €325 per week (≈$370) to support their creative work. The permanent scheme will open new applications in September 2026, expand to additional artistic disciplines and possibly more participants. Evaluation of the pilot found recipients spent more time on creative work, had improved mental health, reduced financial stress, and the arts generated social and economic returns.

