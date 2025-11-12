Leigh Silverman Elected President Of The Stage Directors And Choreographers Foundation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) has elected Leigh Silverman as its new Board President, joining Board Officers Ellenore Scott (Vice-President and Secretary) and Sharon Ott (Treasurer), along with trustees Maggie Burrows, Justin Emeka, Jonathan Parker, Laura Penn, Maria Torres, Victoria Traube, and Barbara Whitman.

“It is an extraordinary honor to be named President of the SDC Foundation,” Silverman said. “I have experienced firsthand the incredible impact the Foundation has on our Membership and the field. I look forward to championing SDCF programming that amplifies, advocates, and supports directors and choreographers at all stages of their careers.” She dedicated her service to former Foundation President Mark Brokaw, acknowledging his leadership from 2022–2024.

Founded in 1965, SDCF provides professional development for early-career artists, recognizes excellence among established directors and choreographers, and distributes more than $100,000 in annual grants. The Foundation enters its 60th anniversary with new leadership and a renewed focus on sustaining the craft.

“As we approach the close of our 60th anniversary, we could not be more excited to welcome Leigh Silverman,” said Laura Peete, SDCF’s Director. “A bold, imaginative, and two-time Tony-nominated director, Leigh has consistently pushed our field forward. With her at the helm, SDCF will continue to innovate and invest in artists.”

Silverman’s Broadway credits include Suffs (Tony nomination), Violet (Tony nomination), Chinglish, Well, The Lifespan of a Fact, and Yellow Face. Off-Broadway, she has directed more than 60 premieres including Hurricane Diane, Harry Clarke, Soft Power, Merry Me, and The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe. She is the recipient of two Obie Awards, including the 2019 Obie for Sustained Excellence.