Industry Pro Newsletter: The Obies Announce Jury, Fallout in the UK from Computer Crash at Arts Council England

Broadway enthusiasts got into the Halloween spirit with show-inspired costumes, while BroadwayWorld expanded its reach with new WhatsApp Channels for international readers. Onstage and behind the scenes, the American Theatre Wing named the jury for the 70th Obie Awards, and Actors' Equity ratified a new contract with The Broadway League, marking an important step for performer benefits and producer relations. Regionally, Center Theatre Group unveiled its 2025/26 LA Writers' Workshop and Artist Residencies, and Albuquerque Little Theatre welcomed a new executive director. Internationally, the fallout from Arts Council England's portal crash continues to leave arts groups in uncertainty—underscoring the ongoing challenges of supporting creativity worldwide.

Employment Opportunity

Assistant Technical Director - The Old Globe Theatre

The Old Globe, San Diego’s largest regional theatre, seeks candidates for an Assistant Technical Director. The Old Globe produces more than 14-productions each year in three theatres, which typically include two enhanced pre-Broadway musicals. The scene shop is a fully equipped 14,000-square foot facility with CNC router and extensive metal-working capacity. This position is an excellent opportunity to practice technical production at the highest level in regional theatre.

Industry Trends

Photos: Broadway Halloween Costumes Shared By BroadwayWorld Readers

Theatre fans shared their Halloween costumes inspired by Broadway shows via the hashtag #BWWHalloween. Highlights included outfits drawn from productions such as Death Becomes Her, Wicked and Sunset Boulevard.

Subscribe to BroadwayWorld on WhatsApp

BroadwayWorld announced that its content is now available via official WhatsApp Channels for the U.S., UK and various European countries. Readers can receive top theatre headlines, breaking news and exclusive coverage tailored for their region.

Broadway/New York

The American Theatre Wing Reveals 70th Annual Obie Awards Jury and Eligibility Details

The American Theatre Wing announced the jury for the 70th annual Obie Awards, including co-chairs Taylor Reynolds and Heather Alicia Simms plus eight other industry figures. The eligibility period covers in-person Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway productions opening between Sept 1 2025 and Aug 31 2026, and the awards maintain informal category structures and multiple special citations.

Actors Equity Ratifies New Production Contract with The Broadway League

The Actors’ Equity Association has ratified a new Production Contract with the Broadway League that governs Broadway shows through September 2028. Equity members voted to approve the deal, which follows negotiations and is described by League President Jason Laks as addressing core producer concerns. The new contract includes an increase in health contributions for AEA members, a core sticking point in the negotiations.

Regional

Center Theatre Group Reveals 2025/26 LA Writers’ Workshop and LA Artist Residencies

Center Theatre Group (CTG) announced its 2025/26 cohort for the LA Writers’ Workshop and LA Artist Residencies. The Writers’ Workshop marks its 20th anniversary and includes playwrights such as Bernardo Cubría, Christina Pumariega, Erika Sheffer, Keiko Green, Kevin Douglas and Maddox Pennington. The Artist Residencies include companies such as Ammunition Theatre Company and Four Larks.

Albuquerque Little Theatre Welcomes New Executive Director, Jon Montgomery

The Albuquerque Little Theatre (ALT) announced the appointment of Jon Montgomery as its new Executive Director, responsible for operations, development, and strategic vision. ALT’s Board President Katie Snapp expressed enthusiasm about his leadership and experience. Montgomery brings a strong background in nonprofit arts organizations, community engagement, theatre education, and artistic operations. He has held leadership roles with institutions such as HITS Theatre, Basin Theatre Works, The Depot Theater, and The Alley Theatre, and served as a theatre instructor and board member in multiple arts contexts.

International

The Guardian: Arts Organisations Still in Funding Limbo After Crash of Arts Council England Online Portal

Many arts organisations in England remain without confirmed funding after the Arts Council England’s online portal crashed during a major grant application window. The outage disrupted thousands of applicants’ ability to submit materials, leaving a backlog and prompting calls for clarity and reform in the grant-making process.

