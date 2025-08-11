Industry Pro Newsletter: Broadway Well Represented at Las Culturistas, Weinstein Sues Over Finding Neverland Profits

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In this week's newsletter, we're seeing the many ways the theatre industry is securing its future. From new partnerships like Caesars Palace and Wendell Pierce's initiative to support historic theaters of color, to crucial last-minute funding for a Charlotte arts group, the community is working to sustain its institutions. We also look at new leadership with the Seattle Children's Theatre naming its first woman of color as Artistic Director, and discuss the importance of new British musicals with director Alex Jackson. Plus, we'll cover the latest in Broadway legal disputes and award season triumphs, ensuring you're up-to-date on all the developments across the globe.

Employment Opportunity

Artistic Director - Nashville Repertory Theatre

Nashville Repertory Theatre (Nashville Rep) is seeking a visionary, collaborative, and strategic Artistic Director to co-lead the organization at a pivotal moment in its evolution. The Artistic Director will be a bold and inclusive artistic leader who is deeply passionate about theatre’s role in shaping culture and community. They will provide the creative vision for Nashville Rep, curating an annual production season that is both artistically vibrant, community-centered and fiscally responsible, while sharing organizational leadership with the Executive Director.

Industry Trends

Dramatists Play Service Rolls Out One-Act PETER PAN GOES WRONG Across the US and Canada

Dramatists Play Service has made a one-act version of Peter Pan Goes Wrong available for licensing. This new, condensed version is specifically for high school, college, and community theater groups throughout the US and Canada. The original two-act play, a hit on Broadway and the West End, remains available for licensing as well. The play was created by the Mischief theater company.

Broadway/New York

Harvey Weinstein Sues NETworks Presentations Over FINDING NEVERLAND Tour Profits

Harvey Weinstein has filed a lawsuit against NETworks Presentations, LLC. over profits from the national tour of the musical Finding Neverland. The suit alleges that the touring company has not paid him his share of the profits. Weinstein is seeking a formal audit of the tour’s financial records. The lawsuit was filed in a New York court.

Caesars Palace Times Square and Wendell Pierce Partner To Support New York's Historic Theatres Of Color

A new partnership between Caesars Palace Times Square and actor Wendell Pierce will support New York’s historic theaters of color. The initiative aims to provide funding and resources for the preservation and celebration of these cultural landmarks. This effort is part of the Caesars Entertainment "Cultural Commitment" program.

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN, Audra McDonald & More Win Las Culturistas Culture Awards

The play John Proctor is the Villain was honored with the Las Culturistas Culture Award for Theatrical Performance of the Year. The acclaimed Audra McDonald won The Performance That Made Us Say "The Queen Is Here." The awards ceremony was hosted by Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang. The event celebrated a wide range of achievements in various cultural categories.

Regional

Seattle Children's Theatre Names Johamy Morales as New Artistic Director

Seattle Children’s Theatre (SCT) has named Johamy Morales as its new artistic director following an extensive nationwide search. She will be the first woman of color to hold this position in the theatre's history. Morales, who previously served as Artistic Director at the Creede Repertory Theatre, will begin her new role on October 15, 2025. Her professional experience includes a focus on new play development and community engagement.

Yahoo.com: ‘Very relieved’: Charlotte arts group gets last-minute reprieve as city reconsiders funding

A Charlotte arts group named Carolina Voices received a last-minute funding reprieve from the city. The group was initially slated to lose a grant of $55,000, which would have significantly impacted its operations. The city council reconsidered its decision and voted to restore the funding. This last-minute vote provided a much-needed relief for the arts organization.

BTPM.org: $65K in funding secured for local theater groups

$65,000 in funding has been secured to support several local Buffalo arts groups. This money was raised through a combination of grants and private donations. The funds will be used to support various productions and educational programs. The funding will provide crucial support for community-based theater initiatives.

International

Guest Blog: Director Alex Jackson On Why Nurturing New British Musicals Offers a Lifeline For All Theatres

In a guest blog, director Alex Jackson argues that nurturing new British musicals is vital for the survival of all theatres. He asserts that new work is a lifeline that attracts diverse audiences and fresh perspectives. Jackson believes that by supporting new productions, the industry can develop a crucial pipeline of talent. He contends that investing in homegrown musicals is essential to creating a lasting legacy for the future of theatre.

Missed our last few newsletters?

August 4, 2025 - Chicago Looks to Replace Pulled NEA Funds, National Theatre Cuts Staff

From a new study showing Gen Z’s growing impact on Broadway ticket sales to a casting controversy that has sparked conversations around representation, audiences and creators alike are redefining engagement. Meanwhile, institutions across the U.S. and U.K. confront critical operational issues—from artist housing and staffing changes to emergency funding and infrastructure upgrades. Alongside moments of investment and renewal, the community also mourns the tragic loss of a production manager at Jacob’s Pillow.

July 28, 2025 - Ricamora Scholarship Launches, Caesar’s Offers Industry Job Fairs

This week, a look at a pair of new initiatives with different purposes: the first being Conrad Ricamora's "The Right to Be There" scholarship, a vital step toward supporting Asian American male actors. We also look at the Times Square Casino’s offer of job fairs for theatre professionals, an effort aiming to offer new employment avenues within the industry. Beyond these, leadership transitions continue regionally, with David Muse announcing his departure from Studio Theatre and Adam Weinert joining Hudson Hall. We also look at a report from the UK on freelancer pay problems and the consequences of recent congressional funding cuts hitting organizations across the US.

July 21, 2025 - Broadway Tax Credit Nears End & NYT Critic Shakeup

This week, we see a mix of challenges and innovative responses shaping the industry, from the impending depletion of New York's Broadway Tax Credit and ongoing financial struggles in regional theaters, to exciting new programs like MTI's Broadway Senior Series celebrating older adult performers. We also cover significant shifts in critical roles at The New York Times and the highly anticipated reopening of the historic Cherry Lane Theatre, demonstrating the resilience and adaptability of the theatrical landscape both locally and globally.

