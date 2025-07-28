Industry Pro Newsletter: Ricamora Scholarship Launches, Caesar’s Offers Industry Job Fairs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This week, a look at a pair of new initiatives with different purposes: the first being Conrad Ricamora's "The Right to Be There" scholarship, a vital step toward supporting Asian American male actors. We also look at the Times Square Casino’s offer of job fairs for theatre professionals, an effort aiming to offer new employment avenues within the industry. Beyond these, leadership transitions continue regionally, with David Muse announcing his departure from Studio Theatre and Adam Weinert joining Hudson Hall. We also look at a report from the UK on freelancer pay problems and the consequences of recent congressional funding cuts hitting organizations across the US.

SUBSCRIBE NOW - Want this newsletter delivered to your inbox every Monday? Make sure and subscribe using the form at the top or bottom of this page to join the Industry Pro mailing list.

Employment Opportunity

Associate Producer, New Work Development Center - Carnegie Mellon University

The newly formed Center for New Work Development will provide producing support for Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Drama and Pittsburgh’s established theaters and arts institutions to generate new work initiatives, spearhead funding for these ideas, and facilitate a more comprehensive creative experience for the artists, students, and audiences of Pittsburgh. The Center will be a connective, collaborative hub between a R1 research university and multiple regional theaters to develop new theatrical work and sustain the live performance industry in Pittsburgh and around the country. The Associate Producer will play a key role in the successful implementation of the newly established Center for New Work Development, reporting directly to the Artistic Directors.

Industry Trends

"The Right to Be There" Scholarship Launched by Conrad Ricamora

Stage and screen actor Conrad Ricamora has established "The Right to Be There," a new scholarship specifically for Asian American male actors. This fund aims to support those pursuing BFA or MFA acting degrees, with an initial personal contribution of $8,000. Ricamora also committed to matching the first $10,000 in donations. The scholarship addresses the marginalization of Asian American men in acting, reflecting Ricamora's own experiences. As of the article's publication, the fund had raised over $33,000 towards a $55,000 goal.

Broadway/New York

Times Square Casino to Host Job Fairs for Theatre Professionals

The Times Square Casino is launching monthly job fairs specifically for theatre professionals, aiming to offer stable employment in hospitality and entertainment roles. These fairs are a collaboration with Actors' Equity Association and American Federation of Musicians Local 802, providing exclusive opportunities to union members. Positions, including table games dealers and bartenders, will feature flexible scheduling to accommodate artistic careers. Caesars Palace Times Square will also offer paid training for specialized roles, helping theatre workers gain new skills and a reliable income. This initiative seeks to address financial instability within the theatre community and support its workforce.

Regional

Studio Theatre Artistic Director David Muse to Step Down in 2027

David Muse, the Artistic Director of Studio Theatre, announced his plan to step down in late 2027 after a 17-year tenure. Since succeeding founder Joy Zinoman in 2010, Muse has directed 26 plays and overseen over 125 productions. Under his leadership, the theater launched a new play development incubator, commissioning 40 artists and producing 17 world premieres. He also significantly expanded international programming and cultivated a younger, more diverse audience.

NYS Music: Hudson Hall Welcomes New Executive Director Adam Weinert

Hudson Hall at the historic Hudson Opera House has appointed Adam Weinert as its new executive director, effective July 17. Weinert, a choreographer and cultural leader based in Hudson, NY, will officially transition to full-time in the fall. His connection with Hudson Hall began over a decade ago as an artist-in-residence in 2014. Hudson Hall, recognized as New York State's oldest surviving theater, provides a wide array of year-round programming. Paul Barrett, President of Hudson Hall's Board of Directors, lauded Weinert's artistic vision, leadership, and community engagement.

OR Arts Watch: Congressional Funding Cuts Impact Arts and Culture Nationwide

Recent congressional budget cuts have significantly impacted arts and cultural funding, including public broadcasting. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $9 billion revocation bill, which included a $1.1 billion cut from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. This decision has severely affected organizations like Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) and other public media stations, leading to substantial annual losses. These takebacks, reportedly influenced by the Trump administration, are causing chaos for organizations nationwide, forcing them to seek immediate alternative funding. Smaller and underserved stations, particularly those in rural communities, are expected to be hit the hardest.

International

What’s On Stage: Major Report Highlights Freelancer Pay Concerns in Theatre

The 2025 Big Freelancer Survey by Freelancers Make Theatre Work reveals worsening pay and conditions for theatre freelancers. The report indicates that 44% of freelancers earn less than the UK National Living Wage, an increase from the previous year. Key issues include high levels of unpaid work, rising expenses, and significant mental health concerns. The survey also notes that women and those from Black, Asian, and lower socioeconomic backgrounds are disproportionately affected by low pay. Freelancers Make Theatre Work is advocating for fair funding, greater transparency, and a code of conduct for working with freelancers.

Missed our last few newsletters?

July 21, 2025 - Broadway Tax Credit Nears End & NYT Critic Shakeup

This week, we see a mix of challenges and innovative responses shaping the industry, from the impending depletion of New York's Broadway Tax Credit and ongoing financial struggles in regional theaters, to exciting new programs like MTI's Broadway Senior Series celebrating older adult performers. We also cover significant shifts in critical roles at The New York Times and the highly anticipated reopening of the historic Cherry Lane Theatre, demonstrating the resilience and adaptability of the theatrical landscape both locally and globally.

July 14, 2025 - State Arts Budgets In Flux, Tony Nominating Committee Announced for 2025-2026

This edition highlights significant developments in industry advocacy and funding, with arts organizations both fighting for increased government support and grappling with budget challenges in various states. We also cover key updates from Broadway, including the new Tony Awards Nominating Committee and local efforts to protect the Times Square theater district, alongside inspiring international news showcasing the resilience of the arts.

July 7, 2025 - Women in Theater, Engaging Gen Z, & Broadway's Big Wins!

A major thread woven throughout this week's stories is the crucial need for greater inclusivity and accessibility. We'll explore the troubling underrepresentation of women in upcoming regional theater seasons and efforts to address it, alongside insights into engaging younger demographics in cultural organizations. You'll also read about a new, tuition-free mentorship program for high school students from underrepresented communities, and a significant grant for theater renovations aimed at improving accessibility for all. Simultaneously, we examine the powerful impact of financial realities, from how rising costs are prompting local theaters to "play it safe" with programming, to the impressive box office recoupment of a Broadway hit.

BroadwayWorld Resources

BroadwayWorld Stage Mag - A Fully Interactive Show Program

The digital solution to your show program needs - want to see what's possible? Check out the Stage Mag's for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and for The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)! Then start building your own at stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Add Your Show to our Regional Events Calendar

As audiences get set to return to in-person performances, and as your company works to market your own return to the stage, make sure you've got your upcoming shows in our regional events calendars. Listings are free of charge, with boosting options available. Get your show listed now

Want this newsletter in your inbox every week? Subscribe here.

Want more information about marketing options with BroadwayWorld? Request a media kit here and a member of our sales and marketing team will reach out promptly.





