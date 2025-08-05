Seattle Children's Theatre Names Johamy Morales as New Artistic Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seattle Children's Theatre has named Johamy Morales as its next artistic director. Morales, an award-winning director, educator, and nationally respected arts leader, becomes the sixth artistic director in the organization's 50-year history—and the first woman of color to hold the position.

"I am honored and thrilled to lead SCT into the next chapter of artistic excellence, innovative new work, and exceptional theatre education programming," Morales said. "SCT has been instrumental to my career as a young theatre practitioner whose life was completely transformed through the power of storytelling. I am inspired and motivated to continue impacting the next generation of artists on local, regional, and national platforms by bringing professional theatre experiences to people of all ages."

With the 2025-26 season already under her artistic direction, Morales now begins her official tenure, bringing both a long-term vision and deep institutional knowledge to the role. Her journey with SCT began in 2008, when she joined as an education intern—a formative experience that shaped her early career in theatre.

As artistic director, Morales will guide the creative direction of the theatre in partnership with Managing Director, Kevin Malgesini and the board of trustees. She will oversee the development of new productions, strengthen relationships with artists and the community, and further SCT's commitment to access and equity.

"I could not be more excited to welcome Johamy Morales as our new artistic director," said Laura Buckland, outgoing SCT board president. "She brings vision, heart, and extraordinary talent to this role. Johamy's leadership, creativity, and dedication to our community are vital as Seattle Children's Theatre steps into its next chapter of delivering transformative theater and education to young people."

"SCT's board of trustees feels most fortunate that the best person to lead SCT forward is homegrown talent—Johamy Morales," said Bryan Kelley, newly appointed SCT board president. "We've known and appreciated Johamy for years. More recently, our audiences saw her work in SCT productions Luchadora! and The Snow Queen. Johamy's artistry and voice will build on SCT's legacy as a nationwide leader in youth theatre. We could not be happier for Johamy and the future of SCT."

A Helen Hayes award-winning director and 25-year veteran of theatre for young audiences, Morales is known for her commitment to new work, arts education, and advancing social justice through storytelling. Before returning to SCT, she served as education director at Creede Repertory Theatre in Colorado and directed the Comparative Arts Department and Junior Musical Theatre Program at Interlochen Center for the Arts in Michigan.

She previously served as SCT's associate artistic director and director of education and engagement, leading innovative programming and national partnerships that expanded SCT's reach and relevance.

"I am thrilled to expand the partnership with Johamy Morales as she takes the helm as artistic director at Seattle Children's Theatre," said SCT Managing Director Kevin Malgesini. "Johamy is an award-winning director with a national profile who has shown a deep commitment to SCT and to creating the highest level of theatre for all audiences. In addition to her artistry, she brings a personal understanding of SCT's mission that is unmatched—from her time as an intern all the way to her new role as artistic director. I know our audiences are in good hands, and I cannot wait to see what she brings to the stage."

Morales' appointment signals a continued investment in the artists who shape SCT's future. Her journey from intern to artistic director exemplifies SCT's dedication to nurturing talent and leadership from within. With Morales at the helm, SCT looks ahead to a new era that's rooted in community, driven by story, and powered by possibility.

