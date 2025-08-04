Industry Pro Newsletter: Chicago Looks to Replace Pulled NEA Funds, National Theatre Cuts Staff

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From a new study showing Gen Z’s growing impact on Broadway ticket sales to a casting controversy that has sparked conversations around representation, audiences and creators alike are redefining engagement. Meanwhile, institutions across the U.S. and U.K. confront critical operational issues—from artist housing and staffing changes to emergency funding and infrastructure upgrades. Alongside moments of investment and renewal, the community also mourns the tragic loss of a production manager at Jacob’s Pillow.

Employment Opportunity

Artistic Director - Dallas Theater Center

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) encourages qualified candidates to apply for the Enloe/Rose Artistic Director Position. The successful candidate will join one of the most important producing companies in Dallas-Fort Worth, one of the most economically robust regions in the U.S. Management Consultants for the Arts has been engaged to facilitate this search.

Industry Trends

New Study Shows Gen Z Is Willing to Spend More on Broadway Tickets

A new study by No Guarantees Productions shows that Gen Z is a significant and growing demographic for Broadway. The study reveals that this generation, which makes up 12% of the Broadway audience, is willing to spend more per ticket on average than any other age group. The data indicates that Gen Z patrons are particularly drawn to musicals and are driven to attend by a desire for a unique, live, and communal experience. This trend highlights their value-driven purchasing habits, emphasizing that they are not just seeking entertainment but also memorable social opportunities.

Broadway/New York

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Writers Respond to Casting Backlash

Writers Will Aronson and Hue Park issued a public statement responding to backlash over casting white actor Andrew Barth Feldman as Oliver, a role originally portrayed by Filipino-American Darren Criss, in the Broadway musical Maybe Happy Ending set in South Korea. They explained the show was conceived as allegorical with ethnically unspecified robot characters and emphasized their intention to create a universally performable piece. They acknowledged the hurt felt by AAPI audiences, citing the significance of representation in the original predominantly Asian cast. Feldman begins his limited nine‑week run on Broadway beginning September 2, 2025.

Regional

WBEZ: Chicago Says It Will Help Some Arts Groups That Lost Critical NEA Dollars

Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs announced the creation of an Arts Relief Fund to support local arts groups whose NEA grants were rescinded under the Trump administration. Grants will range from $10,000 to $25,000, with applications opening in early August and disbursements to follow soon after. The total fund amount has not been disclosed. The funding aims to replace lost NEA support for groups such as Open House Chicago and Black Harvest Film Festival while new grant rules cap consecutive CityArts funding starting 2026.

WHYY: Opera Philadelphia Will Curate Performances to Enliven the Historic Wanamaker Organ

Opera Philadelphia, led by artistic director Anthony Roth Costanzo, has secured $1 million in philanthropic support to launch “Pipe Up!”, a fall performance series featuring the Wanamaker Grand Court Organ in Philadelphia’s historic Wanamaker Building. The series will include opera, dance, theatre, drag, and visual arts performances beginning September 7, 2025, before the building enters renovation. The organ, containing nearly 28,750 pipes, is a National Historic Landmark and will serve as the centerpiece of public programming coordinated with developer TF Cornerstone.

OnStage Blog: Why Regional Theatres Must Start Taking Artist Housing Seriously

Christopher Peterson argues that housing for visiting artists is a critical but frequently overlooked issue in regional theatre. When adequate accommodations aren’t provided, artists decline contracts, drop out mid-process, or experience burnout, undermining production quality. He highlights Goodspeed Opera House’s Artist Village as a positive model and references historic examples like Manhattan Plaza and recent developments in Los Angeles. Peterson urges regional theatres to embed housing into planning, funding pitches, and partnerships to sustain artist engagement and retention.

NYTimes: Jacob’s Pillow Production Manager Kat Sirico Dies in Accident; Shows Canceled

Kat Sirico, production manager at Jacob’s Pillow in Becket, Massachusetts, died on August 1, 2025, after a workplace accident involving staging platforms rolling downhill. Investigations by state police, the medical examiner, and OSHA found no signs of foul play. Jacob’s Pillow canceled all performances and closed the campus for the weekend, with shows expected to resume the following week. Sirico, who rejoined the festival in 2024 and became production manager earlier this year, was remembered as a deeply committed and essential team member.

International

The Stage: National Theatre Makes Redundancies as Commercial Arm Refines Business Model

The National Theatre has restructured its commercial operations, altering how its productions are transferred beyond the South Bank, and is now partnering with external co‑producers on a show‑by‑show basis. As a result of this structural refinement, it has made a number of staff positions redundant following consultation with affected employees. The organization reaffirmed its commitment to sharing its work widely through live and digital platforms, even as it adjusts to the new model. Executive producer Kash Bennett is scheduled to depart in September.

The Stage: Liverpool’s Unity Theatre Wins Refurbishment Through Theatres Trust Contest

Liverpool’s Unity Theatre has been awarded seating refurbishment as the winner of Race Furniture’s “Seating’s Second Act” initiative, in partnership with The Theatres Trust. The upgrade will replace aging 1980s seating to improve comfort, accessibility, and flexibility, particularly for wheelchair users. The redesign aligns with Unity’s inclusive mission and will support community events and future productions. The refurbishment will coincide with a heritage project culminating in Unity’s first in-house production in over a decade in spring 2026.

