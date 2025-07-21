Industry Pro Newsletter: Broadway Tax Credit Nears End & NYT Critic Shakeup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This week, we see a mix of challenges and innovative responses shaping the industry, from the impending depletion of New York's Broadway Tax Credit and ongoing financial struggles in regional theaters, to exciting new programs like MTI's Broadway Senior Series celebrating older adult performers. We also cover significant shifts in critical roles at The New York Times and the highly anticipated reopening of the historic Cherry Lane Theatre, demonstrating the resilience and adaptability of the theatrical landscape both locally and globally

ARTS REACH NYC

National Arts Marketing, Development & Ticketing Conference

Theme: NEW WAYS FORWARD – Relevance and Resurgence

We have assembled an incredible line-up of speakers bringing you the most complete and up-to-date strategies for today's and tomorrow's challenges. They will show you how to grow your audiences and donors by reimagining your business.

Employment Opportunity

Tour Technical Director - The Acting Company

The Acting Company seeks a Touring Technical Director (TD) for their 2025-26 National Tour. The TD will join the production during its design and rehearsal process in NYC while beginning the tour advance with the Production Manager. The TD will lead load in and the tech of the production at its regional presenting theatre with the rest of the technical tour staff. While on the road, the TD will lead the scenic load-in, coordinating the work of all departments and tour staff (Lighting Supervisor, Sound Supervisor, Wardrobe Supervisor, Stage Management) at each tour venue.

Industry Trends

MTI’s Broadway Senior Series Has Older Performers Reveling in the Joy of Theater

Lenox Hill Neighborhood House recently held a dress rehearsal for their production of Singin’ in the Rain SR, showcasing the success of Music Theatre International’s (MTI) new Broadway Senior program. This initiative offers 60-minute versions of popular musicals, like Into the Woods and The Music Man, specifically tailored for older adult performers.

The New York Times Reassigns Chief Theater Critic Jesse Green and More In Arts Desk Shakeup

Jesse Green, who has served as Chief Theater Critic for The New York Times, has been reassigned to a general culture critic role. While Green will continue to cover theater on an occasional basis, The New York Times has not yet announced a new chief theater critic. These changes are part of a broader reorganization within the Times' Arts Desk, aimed at diversifying critics' portfolios and expanding their coverage areas across various cultural disciplines.

Broadway/New York

Broadway Tax Credit Program Nears Depletion, Raising Concerns for Future Productions

New York's Broadway Tax Credit program is reportedly nearing its full depletion, prompting significant concerns within the theater industry regarding the future of new productions. This program was designed to incentivize Broadway shows to open in New York by offering refundable tax credits for eligible production expenses. The impending exhaustion of these funds could make it more challenging for producers to finance and launch new plays and musicals on Broadway. Industry stakeholders are now advocating for the program's renewal or the creation of similar incentives to ensure New York remains a competitive and attractive hub for theatrical development.

Cherry Lane Theatre Sets Reopening Date for September

The historic Cherry Lane Theatre, recognized as New York's longest continuously running Off-Broadway venue, is preparing to reopen its doors this September. The theatre, which was purchased by A24 in 2023, has undergone significant closure and extensive renovations. An announcement regarding the first production to grace the newly revitalized stage is expected soon. The theater boasts a storied past, having been a crucial incubator for numerous groundbreaking plays and playwrights throughout its long history.

Regional

CBS News Texas: Hill Country Arts Foundation working to rebuild following deadly Central Texas floods

The Hill Country Arts Foundation (HCAF) in Ingram, Texas, is actively engaged in rebuilding efforts after devastating floods impacted Central Texas in late May. The natural disaster caused substantial damage to the foundation's facilities, including its prominent outdoor amphitheater, the Point Theatre. As a vital cultural hub, HCAF provides a range of offerings, from theatrical productions to art classes and community events. The local community has shown strong support, rallying to assist the extensive restoration work required for the foundation to resume its full programming.

Urban Milwaukee: Marcus Center Seeks Extended County Support

The Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee County is currently seeking an extension of its existing support agreement with the county. The center's current funding arrangement, which provides annual financial assistance, is nearing its expiration date. Officials from the Marcus Center are requesting a new, longer-term agreement to ensure ongoing financial stability and the uninterrupted operation of its diverse programs. As a significant cultural venue in Milwaukee, the center hosts a wide array of performances and community engagement activities.

KQED: How to save Bay Area theater from collapse and closures

Bay Area theater is currently confronting significant challenges, including a trend of closures and widespread financial instability across the region. The article explores various strategies and initiatives proposed by prominent theater leaders and advocates to prevent further decline. These solutions include securing increased philanthropic contributions, developing innovative new funding models, and focusing on robust audience development efforts. Collaborative endeavors among different theater companies are also highlighted as crucial steps to ensure the long-term sustainability and vibrancy of the Bay Area's diverse theatrical landscape.

International

The Stage: Royal Court in London launches £1m package to support theatre directors

London's esteemed Royal Court Theatre has unveiled a new £1 million initiative designed to provide comprehensive support for freelance theater directors. This substantial package aims to offer much-needed financial stability and robust professional development opportunities within the often-precarious freelance sector. The program includes various components such as bursaries, commissions for new work, and dedicated mentorship schemes. The Royal Court's commitment underscores its dedication to nurturing emerging talent and strengthening the future of theater making.

July 14, 2025 - State Arts Budgets In Flux, Tony Nominating Committee Announced for 2025-2026

This edition highlights significant developments in industry advocacy and funding, with arts organizations both fighting for increased government support and grappling with budget challenges in various states. We also cover key updates from Broadway, including the new Tony Awards Nominating Committee and local efforts to protect the Times Square theater district, alongside inspiring international news showcasing the resilience of the arts.

July 7, 2025 - Women in Theater, Engaging Gen Z, & Broadway's Big Wins!

A major thread woven throughout this week's stories is the crucial need for greater inclusivity and accessibility. We'll explore the troubling underrepresentation of women in upcoming regional theater seasons and efforts to address it, alongside insights into engaging younger demographics in cultural organizations. You'll also read about a new, tuition-free mentorship program for high school students from underrepresented communities, and a significant grant for theater renovations aimed at improving accessibility for all. Simultaneously, we examine the powerful impact of financial realities, from how rising costs are prompting local theaters to "play it safe" with programming, to the impressive box office recoupment of a Broadway hit.

June 30, 2025 - New Leadership Across Institutions, SDC/Off-Broadway Announce a New Contract

The vibrant and contentious spirit of the arts industry was on display this week. Broadway artists protested against a proposed Times Square Casino, while other groups rallied in support. Democratic senators staged a Pride event at the Kennedy Center amidst the Trump Administrations takeover of the facility. Amidst these battles, there's also significant movement within the organizations themselves, with a wave of new leadership stepping into prominent roles across New York and regional theaters, signalling change as the only constant in the industry.

