Fiasco Theater Offering Expanded 9 Week Conservatory Program in Early 2022







Building upon the success of its six week program in 2019, Fiasco Theater is offering a 9 Week Conservatory for emerging artists, to be held January 10 through March 13, 2022 in New York City. Program applications and financial aid applications are available now and due by October 25, 2021. There is no fee to apply; all interested students are strongly encouraged to apply regardless of financial need. The Conservatory cohort is capped at 16 students.

Over the course of the program, students will study Voice, Clown, Text Work, Scene Study, Ensemble Rehearsal, Dance and Yoga, and rehearse two plays co-directed by Conservatory's faculty members, putting learning into practice as a group.

"Throughout the program Fiasco provided a cohesive supporting system that made me feel free and motivated to try new things on every single rehearsal. I felt like I belonged there and could be myself," said Gabriel Neumann, an alumnus of the 6 Week Conservatory. "Two years after the program, I continue to use many of the tools that I learned there. I find myself to be a more specific, conscious actor and I pursue what brings me joy and delight, which makes the whole experience of being an actor way more satisfying."

"We were thrilled with the success of the inaugural 6 Week Conservatory two years ago, and could not be happier or prouder to offer the 9 Week Conservatory to emerging artists in 2022," said Fiasco's founding Co-Artistic Directors, Jessie Austrian Noah Brody , and Ben Steinfeld . "Fiasco is committed to providing these students with an excellent training program, and to supporting them - as people and as artists, including in their pursuits after the program ends. We have built the Conservatory on values of joy, empowerment, rigorous text work, and access, and we can't wait to begin."