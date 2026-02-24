Taylor Louderman's Write Out Loud Contest Open for 2026 Submissions

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

There's still time to enter songs in the annual Write Out Loud Contest, led by the Write Out Loud team – Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls), Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert), Hannah Kloepfer, Josh Collopy, Sarah Glugatch, and Mitch Burke.

HOW IT WORKS:

Musical Theatre Writers can submit original songs via writeoutloudcontest.com through 11:59PM EST on February 28th, 2026. (Limit two songs per entrant. View Contest Rules Here). A team of industry adjudicators will assist in reviewing submissions this Spring.

Past judges include: Kate Anderson & Elyssa Samsel (Between the Lines), Tom Kitt (Next To Normal, Almost Famous), Joriah Kwamé (Little Miss Perfect), Andrew Lippa (The Addams Family), Jennifer Ashley Tepper (“Women Writing Musicals: The Legacy that the History Books Left Out”), Lauren Pritchard (Spring Awakening, Songbird), Benjamin Velez (Real Women Have Curves), Kit Yan and Melissa Li (MISS STEP), Zack Zadek (Deathless) and more!

Winning songs will be selected and recorded by a Broadway alum, and the tracks will be distributed on Apple Music and Spotify. Winners and Select Finalists will also have their songs showcased at 54 Below on September 14th, 2026. Don't miss your chance to join this vibrant (and viral!) community of songwriters and artists!

MORE ABOUT WRITE OUT LOUD

The Write Out Loud contest is an annual celebration of new musical theater writers sponsored by the Write Out Loud Project, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. In the spring of 2024, Write Out Loud Project was approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for a Grants for Arts Projects award.

Past winners include:

Follow @writeoutloudcontest and subscribe to Write Out Loud on Youtube for new releases and exclusive video content. Watch Write Out Loud 2019 winning song, the viral sensation ‘Little Miss Perfect' by Joriah Kwamé here.





