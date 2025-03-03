Dramallama Launches Theater Licensing Subscriptions for Schools and Community Theaters

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dramallama has just launched the first-ever unlimited theater licensing subscription model for school and community productions—with the aim to reduce restrictions and financial burdens plaguing school arts programs across the country. Dramallama allows schools and community groups to get unlimited access to performance rights, live-stream rights, and scripts—all for a flat yearly subscription price.

“For decades, educators have been constrained by a rigid licensing model that drives up costs and stifles the very market our industry depends on for future growth. Dramallama isn’t just fixing the system—it’s creating a new one that puts educators and students first. This is the future of school and community theater.” says Dramallama founder Sean Cercone.

Subscriptions include unlimited productions, unlimited script printing; archival and live streaming rights; no restrictions on line changes; with new content added monthly.

One-Act subscription packages start at $299/year. Educators can explore unlimited access at www.dramallama.com.

