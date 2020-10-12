Douglas Lyons' Next Wave Initiative Scholarships are Open for Submissions

The deadline to apply is December 18, 2020. Finalists will be announced by February 15, 2021.







The Next Wave Initiative has announced open submissions for Cycle 1 of its scholarship program. Founded by actor-composer and TV writer Douglas Lyons (Beautiful, Beau), The Next Wave Initiative is a developmental branch of The Directors Company committed to amplifying future Black voices in the American theatre. All of the proceeds from the initiative, which sells #BlackLivesMatters-inspired merchandise, will fund its scholarships, awards, grants, outreach programs, and operational costs.

NWI's available scholarships include: The Lorraine Hansberry Writing Scholarship, The Spike Lee Directing Scholarship, The Hattie McDaniel Acting Scholarship, and The Alvin Ailey Dance Scholarship. The deadline to apply is December 18, 2020. Finalists will be announced by February 15, 2021.

Since its launch in June 2020, NWI has successfully raised over $17,000 towards its programming, which also includes developmental and outreach programs such as The First Burp Grant and The James Baldwin Group.

All applicants must be Black and pursuing an undergraduate degree in one of the four disciplines listed. All genders and ages are welcomed. To learn more about applying or donating to the program please visit directorscompany.org.







