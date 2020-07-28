Danny Marin Launches Con Limón Productions

Introducing Con Limón Productions: A hub of entertainment that will not only produce new works, but will also offer master classes, roundtable discussions, community building, connection and collaboration on an array of media.

Con Limón Productions isn't the industry as we know it, but flipping the foundation on its head with a splash of flavor called amplifying under represented voices.

"Serving You Social Equity" takes a community, and they hope to grow an "Artistic Haven" that will allow industry professionals to request information/services, gather, collaborate, inform, educate and, most importantly, build a better culture for its BIPOC colleagues.

Looking for a creative home? Join their community of changemakers.

For more information visit www.con-limon.org

Meet The Founder:

Danny Marin is a queer, latinx New York City based artist and award-winning producer best known for Jay Armstrong Johnson's annual Halloween extravaganza I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters. Danny also worked on TWOHANDER starring Sherie Rene Scott & Norbert Leo Butz, and Seasons 1 & 2 of the bi-monthly hit series An Evening With... Additional credits include the development of new musicals Burning Man: The Musical, Hocket, and Wake You Up.

As a performer, Danny's solo cabaret debut The Nicest B**ch You Know earned him a 2017 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award nomination for Best Solo Show. His sophomore show, Mediocre At Best, also earned him two 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award noms for Best Show and Best Musical Director. He can be seen in HBO's Mrs. Fletcher as James and The Real Housewives of NY. Danny was last seen on stage in Off-Broadway's Naked Boys Singing.







