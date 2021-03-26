DDO Artists Name Anthony Boyer as Partner in its Theatrical Division







Los Angeles agent Anthony Boyer has been named a partner in the Theatrical Division at DDO Artists Agency, Deadline reports.

Boyer graduated from Kent State University, and began his career on the stage as a music director, conductor, and accompanist.

He moved to Los Angeles in 2007 and the following year, became an assistant at Stage 9 Talent, before being promoted to junior agent.

In 2013, DDO Artists Agency acquired Stage 9, and Boyer was helped create a division on the West Coast that would blend seamlessly with the existing department in New York.

