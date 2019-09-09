BroadwayHD's Bonnie Comley, Roundabout's Sean Tecson, and More Set for TriTix Forum

The annual TriTix Forum will feature a lineup of speakers from Broadway, sports and beyond. In addition to learning about promoting brands and selling tickets, attendees will gain insight into sustainable business practices being put into place to ensure future generations of engaged audiences. Featured presenters include the NFL's Kate Green, BroadwayHD's Bonnie Comley, INTIX's Maureen Andersen, SeatCycle's Ray Shealy, Alamo Drafthouse's Cassandra Pandi, Roundabout Theatre Company's Sean Tecson, Kids In Seats' Ann Lademann and the Museum of Sex's Dan McCluskey. The panels will also include ticketing industry experts from TriTix, Shubert Ticketing, and TrueTix.

The agenda will consist of four sets of panels with speakers from both the vendor and venue side of ticketing, as well as Q&A sessions and unique presentations, with plenty of networking time available during breaks, lunch and an evening cocktail reception.

"I am grateful to have so many volunteers help organize the event this year," says Kelly Brennan, Volunteer Director of the TriTix Leadership Team. "Expect great things. With various members chipping in to help plan and finance the event, we've been able to source fantastic expert speakers to provide great content as well as attract gracious sponsors to create the ultimate atmosphere for networking, all while keeping the registration price affordable. I sincerely hope to see you there!"

Registration is open and is only $45 per person. All registrations include entrance into all educational sessions as well as networking events. Lunch as well as am/pm snacks will be made available, in addition to an afternoon cocktail reception which boasts delicious finger foods, local brews and the coveted, exclusive Ticket Cellars Wine (donated by Consolidated Printing). Registrants are welcome to participate in all activities and events during the TriTix Forum.

Visit the TriTix Forum Webpage to learn more about this year's event or Click Here to Register to Attend Now. TriTix welcomes all ticketing, marketing, finance and other admissions related professionals to join.

Click to learn more about sponsorship packages packages or email TriTix Regional at tritixregional@gmail.com directly.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You