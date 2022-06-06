A TOAST TO HARVEY – CELEBRATING HARVEY EVANS Comes to The Triad This Month







Dancers over 40 presents a one-night-only special event: A Toast to Harvey - Celebrating the Life and Career of Harvey Evans. The evening will be hosted by his good friend and fellow hoofer, Lee Roy Reams, and features performances and remembrances by Jim Brochu, Anita Gillette, Kurt Peterson, Marianne Tatum and Penny Worth and directed by DO40 board member Lawrence Leritz, producer and choreographer of The Triad Theatre's hit show Boobs! The Musical. There will be rare and iconic videos, Harvey remembrances from audience members and a special toast to Harvey at the end of the evening, provided by DO40.

Harvey has the distinction of having appeared in four Broadway shows by Stephen Sondheim. He took over the role of Gee Tar in the Broadway production of West Side Story and later appeared in Gypsy, Anyone Can Whistle and Follies. His other stage credits include New Girl in Town, and Redhead, Hello, Dolly!, Barnum, Sunset Boulevard, Scarlet Pimpernel, and La Cage aux Folles playing opposite WSS original cast member Larry Kert. His movie credits include The Pajama Game and West Side Story. Harvey has been the recipient of the famous Broadway Legacy (formerly Gypsy) Robe Award twice, 1994 for Sunset Boulevard and in 2002 for Oklahoma.

Evans, who was born Harvey Hohnecker, grew up in Cincinnati and fell in love with musical theater after seeing a touring production of "Song of Norway." "My entire childhood was spent waiting to graduate from high school so I could go to New York and be in a Broadway show," he told Playbill. "When I look back," I think I've had some kind of angel on my shoulder, leading me toward the best shows of Broadway's golden years. I didn't pick and choose them - they just came around that way. I've had my name above the title and I've had it way down low. "It doesn't matter to me. It's just wonderful to be part of this community."

Harvey has moderated or hosted many DO40 events, including The Women of Fosse, I'm not Lola (Gwen Verdon) and a Peter Gennaro evening, featuring Chita Rivera and Carol Lawrence. He received the Dancers Over 40 Legacy Award in 2010. DO40 was privileged to have Harvey on the Board of Directors.

Tickets are $30.00 and now on sale at www.triadnyc.com. DO40 members' price is $25.00 with their Dancers Over 40 discount code/membership card. 6 - 7pm provides an opportunity for audience members and friends of Harvey to socialize/re-meet old friends and castmates - with drinks (full bar) available for purchase. Curtain up for entertainment at 7pm.

Dancers over 40 is an all-volunteer, membership-driven non-profit arts organization dedicated to preserving the History, Legacy and Lives of our mature creative community, and sharing that knowledge with the younger generation. DO40 was proud to raise over $7,700.00 this year for BC/EFA at their 2021 Flea Market October 3rd. For more information on how you can give back to the community and join DO40 as a member, go to www.dancersover40.org and click on the JOIN/RENEW/DONATE button, or contact our Hotline for more information at 212-330-7016. You