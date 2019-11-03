BWW Previews: Inclusive Musical THE JOURNEY to Run on November 3-5 at DAGO TEA HOUSE, Bandung

SMILE MOTIVATOR, a theatre company focusing on inclusivity of the disability community, will perform their original musical THE JOURNEY at the DAGO TEA HOUSE theatre, Bandung. The production will incorporate both people with disabilities and allies in an exploration of movement, sound, and feeling.

THE JOURNEY bears the tagline "Pergilah, kejar mimpimu... Pulanglah, kembali dalam pelukan..." ('Go, reach for your dreams. Return home, back in embrace...') and a poster depicting a pocket watch.

SMILE MOTIVATOR's promotional materials for THE JOURNEY on their Instagram hint on the themes of life journey and parent-child relationships. The cast includes deaf actors (including Syali as one of the main characters), actors in wheelchair, and other actors with disabilities.

THE JOURNEY will run for 6 shows, two on each day. There will also be special shows for students and children with disabilities on Monday and Tuesday. For more information and ticket sale, check SMILE MOTIVATOR's Instagram, @smilemotivator.





