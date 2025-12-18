LATE Open-Air Unveils Lineup For Its Debut Bali Showcase

🎭 NEW! Indonesia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indonesia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ahead of its opening in 2026, LATE CLUB is gearing up for a spectacular debut showcase on 17 January 2026 at the Amphitheater in Nuanu. The 9-hour open air event, starting at sunset, will include cutting-edge electronic music, a mystical venue, and spectacular stage production and light design.

Situated just in front of the club, which is currently under construction, the amphitheater offers a setting where timeless elegance meets lush tropical surroundings. Guests will be immersed in an enchanting atmosphere enhanced by cocktails, street food, and striking art, creating a fully multi-sensory experience. The event will be headlined by musical maverick VIKEN ARMAN, followed by the groundbreaking duo GEJU and the up-and-coming KUMA.

French producer, DJ, and musician VIKEN ARMAN crafts a distinctive sound blending jazz, house, minimal, hip hop and world music, delivering hypnotic performances on some of the world’s most iconic dancefloors, from Fusion to Burning Man. His latest release ‘Willow’ topped N*1 of the Beatport Chart Electronica, while his Cercle Live reached over 1 million views, cementing his status as one of the most innovative artists of the scene. Defining the genre of Chillrave, GEJU fuses meditative chillout with ecstatic rave energy, captivating audiences from Moscow to festivals like Burning Man, Fusion Festival, and ADE. KUMA, resident of GEJU’s Leveldva Records, brings musical tenderness and confident dance grooves.

The immersive event kicks off at 6 PM and pulses through the night until 3 AM in a space where the classic amphitheater architecture blends with cozy corners. Guests can sip cocktails crafted by the LATE head bartender, unwind in chill-out zones with plush carpets and pillows, marvel at striking robotic art objects, and indulge in street food from open-air stalls.

LATE is a bold new concept set to open in Nuanu, Bali, in 2026. The venue will feature a nightclub, a fusion cuisine restaurant and a cocktail bar, a listening vinyl bar, chill-out zones, and themed rooms that double as immersive event spaces. With its forward-thinking music programming, state-of-the-art Void sound system and striking interior design, LATE CLUB promises to redefine nightlife on the island. Developed by 19:19, a boutique Bali promoter, the project blends unparalleled experiences with visionary design setting a new benchmark for entertainment and connection in Bali.

"We are thrilled to open LATE in Bali and to organize a series of showcaseS, starting with this one," says LATE management. "Our vision is to create a space where cutting-edge electronic music meets bold design, curated experiences, and meaningful social connections. This event is just a glimpse of what LATE will offer - an all-night journey through sound, style, and atmosphere that sets a new standard for nightlife on the island."

The Early Bird tickets cost 432,600 Rp while the VIP Early Bird tickets cost 741,600 Rp. Secure your tickets online through Megatix at https://megatix.co.id/events/late-invites-viken-arman-geju-kuma.