The Genesis Theatre Company presents "Simply, Ella" - The Ella Fitzgerald Story & Tribute. A Moving Musical Stage Play Production to Ella Fitzgerald, Written and Directed by Sherri Brown-Webster.

This Fascinating Rhythmic musical play production returns to the Indy stage once again to tell the life story of the First Lady of Jazz-Ms. Ella Fitzgerald! This show is filled with songs of yester-year and will make you want to swing, boogie, Lindy hop and jitterbug to the bee-bop sounds of a stellar musical band right from your seats! "SIMPLY, ELLA", presented by the Genesis Theatre Company, stars Indy's own Ms. Sandy Lomax, the Iibada Dance Company and some Indy's most talented Actors and Musicians - who all help to bring this one of a kind stage show to the Grand Auditorium of George Washington High School. Travel back to November 21, 1934 when a young Ella Fitzgerald (played by Kyla Archey) would enter her name into the drawing for a chance to perform at Amateur Night on the world famous stage of the historic Apollo Theatre. Witness the people in Ella Fitzgerald's life who all had a hand in helping to propel her to the sweet status of stardom! Hear songs like "It Don't Mean a Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing, Fascinating Rhythm, The Lady is a Tramp" and many, many more! The smooth lyrical tones of Ms. Sandy Lomax - are sure to "simply take your heart away" - and her performance is 2nd to none! "SIMPLY, ELLA" is a family friendly show (please, no children under age 5) and will be talked about for years to come! Local and Stellar Talent incorporate this exciting and moving Musical as this original production returns for an encore performance to the city of Indianapolis for one last time! Brown-Webster has assembled an exceptional cast filled with some of Indy's finest performers to tell this story - and in honor of Jazz Appreciation Month, and in celebration of Ms. Ella's 103rd Birthday (4/25/1917) Don't miss this moving tribute to the 1st Lady of Jazz: "Simply, Ella" - The Ella Fitzgerald Story & Tribute".

Show Times and Location:

Friday, April 24, 7:00pm and Saturday April 25, 2:00pm

GEORGE WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL GRAND AUDITORIUM

2215 W. Washington Street, Indianapolis, 46222

ALL SEATS ~ $25.00 ($20 Discounted tickets available until 4/10/20)

www.genesistheatrecompany.com or by calling (317) 778-6707

TICKETS SOLD ONLY THROUGH GENESIS THEATRE COMPANY - NO TICKETS WILL BE SOLD THROUGH GEORGE WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL





