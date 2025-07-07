SISTER ACT Returns to Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts is continuing its landmark 70th professional summer season with Sister Act, a feel-good musical comedy that promises laughter, inspiration, and powerhouse vocals. This marks the 481st professional production in Wagon Wheel's history.

Sister Act returns to the Wagon Wheel stage for the first time since 2016. That production starred Morgan Anita Wood in the lead role of Deloris Van Cartier. Morgan is now performing on Broadway as Eliza Schuyler in Hamilton. Her performance as Deloris left a lasting impression on audiences and inspired a new generation of talent. This season, the role of Deloris will be played by Armani Ponder-Keith, a recent graduate of Ohio Northern University and a bold new voice with energy to spare.

The story follows nightclub singer Deloris Van Cartier who witnesses a murder and is placed in protective custody in a convent. Struggling to adapt to the strict routines of convent life, she discovers the choir in desperate need of help. With her musical gifts and larger-than-life spirit, Deloris transforms the choir and brings joy back to the church, all while learning about courage, friendship, and the power of community.

"It has been such a gift to have this baton passed to me by Morgan Anita Wood and to carry on the Wagon Wheel legacy. Playing Deloris has been a true blessing. This story is powerful because it reminds us how much friendship, connection, and genuine relationships matter," said Armani Ponder Keith. "I hope people feel the love in this show. I hope they leave with joy in their hearts and a reminder that our differences make us stronger and make our stories worth telling."

Packed with gospel-inspired music, heartfelt moments, and choreography that leaps off the stage, Sister Act offers a joyful experience for audiences of all ages. The show celebrates transformation, purpose, and the joy of finding your voice in unexpected places.