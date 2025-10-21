Review: TOOTSIE is Unstoppable at Beef & Boards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre has another knockout on its hands with Tootsie! This laugh-out-loud, heart-filled musical delivers two and a half hours of pure entertainment, sharp wit, and musical brilliance. From the clever book to the pitch-perfect performances, this production proves why Tootsie continues to charm audiences everywhere, and the Beef & Boards cast absolutely nails it.

Celeste:

I am unfamiliar with the film TOOTSIE and so sat down with very few preconceived notions. I have to say, I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed this show. The production has modernized aspects of the film and provided the audience with some more food for thought. What resonated with me the most, however, was the sheer conviction of every player on the stage. The comedy, dancing, and delivery all had an undercurrent of energy that was delightful to watch.

The moment that really captured me was watching Payton Reilly as Sandy during the song “What’s Gonna Happen.” The intensive, manic quality of her characterization was such fun. It embodies the essence of that anxiety-ridden friend we all have who doom themselves in their brains before they ever get out the door. It was so relatable but also so over the top that the audience applauded mid-song.

That same chaotic and semi-ridiculous energy also radiated from Matthew Rella as Max Van Horn. I was prepared to find his character completely annoying but instead found him to be a highlight of every scene he entered. Some of his dialogue could so easily fall flat, but he nailed his comedic timing and presentation so I was fully bought into this absurd reality star.

Now to the main event: Jonathan Cobrda as Michael Dorsey, AKA Dorothy Michaels. While Jonathan was undoubtedly funny and engaging, what really struck me were his vocals. It is no small feat to give a vocal performance that delivers as both a man and as a man posing as a woman. There had to be differences, and he made that work for his voice in a way that didn’t compromise quality. The same determination that lies at the heart of Michael and Dorothy clearly connects with Jonathan in every song.

I am always prepared for exceptional choreography at Beef & Boards, but I was enamored with the dance numbers in this production. Choreographer Doug King made the perfect bridge between the dialogue, songs, and dancers. It was obvious that he loves the theatre and infused this show with the pure joy that keeps us all coming back for more and more live performances

Dylan:

The actor playing Michael Dorsey (Jonathan Cobrda) delivers a performance so dynamic, so outrageously funny yet deeply human, that it’s impossible to look away. His comedic timing is razor-sharp, and his vocal chops match the role’s demanding energy. Watching him navigate the chaos of transforming into Dorothy Michaels is a masterclass in character work -- balancing ego, desperation, and empathy all at once. His journey from self-absorbed actor to someone who truly sees the world through another lens is both hilarious and surprisingly moving.

Every scene featuring Sandy Lester (Payton Reilly) is a delight. The performer captures Sandy’s anxious energy and self-deprecating humor perfectly, turning her big number, What’s Gonna Happen, into an absolute showstopper. It’s a whirlwind of neurosis, ambition, and heart, and the audience couldn’t get enough. Her chemistry with Michael is spot-on, giving the show both its biggest laughs and some of its most genuine moments of connection.

Jeff Slater (Tyler Belo) might be the show’s secret weapon. As Michael’s playwright roommate, he brings impeccable comedic instincts and an effortless sense of warmth to every moment. His dry humor and exasperated reactions to Michael’s increasingly ridiculous double life make for some of the night’s biggest laughs. He grounds the show’s wild premise with charm and authenticity, making him an instant audience favorite.

Beef & Boards has delivered a Broadway-caliber Tootsie, complete with smart direction, impeccable pacing, and an ensemble bursting with talent. The music sparkles, the choreography is crisp, and every costume change (and there are plenty!) lands flawlessly. It’s the kind of production that leaves you smiling long after the curtain falls.

Bottom line: Tootsie at Beef & Boards is a riotous, heartfelt triumph that will have you laughing, cheering, and maybe even tearing up. Between the powerhouse lead as Michael Dorsey, the lovable chaos of Sandy Lester, and the brilliant comedic work from Jeff Slater, this is one show you absolutely don’t want to miss. A 10/10 theatrical treat!

Don’t miss your chance to see TOOTSIE on stage at Beef & Boards! Tickets are on sale now through November 23rd. And for those who can’t make TOOTSIE, the 2026 show lineup has been released. Check it out and get your tickets before they disappear!

