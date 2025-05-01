Constellation Reveals 25/26 Theatrical Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Constellation Stage & Screen announced its 2025/26 theatrical season, featuring an exciting mix of Tony-winning musicals, thrilling mysteries, world premieres, and fun-filled shows for families. Featuring eight productions, Constellation's season has a little something for everyone!

Kicking off the season is the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical Next to Normal. With music by Tom Kitt and book & lyrics by Brian Yorkey, this groundbreaking musical explores mental health, family, and resilience through a powerful rock score. Running September 4 - 21, 2025, at the Waldron Auditorium, Next to Normal is a deeply moving theatrical experience that will stay with you long after the final note.

In celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Peanuts, Constellation is excited to produce You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown as the first show in its Constellation for Kids series. This timeless classic brings the beloved comic strip to life in an hour of joy, humor, and pure Peanuts magic! See it on stage November 1 - 16, 2025 at the Waldron Auditorium.

This holiday season, Constellation is thrilled to bring its beloved annual holiday programming home to the Waldron Arts Center. This year's Family Holiday Show is A Christmas Story: The Musical. Based on the iconic film, this heartwarming Broadway musical follows young Ralphie Parker on his quest for the ultimate Christmas gift. From the songwriting team behind Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, and The Greatest Showman, this delightful holiday musical will delight audiences of all ages from December 11, 2025 - January 4, 2026, at the Waldron Auditorium.

Alongside A Christmas Story: The Musical, the company is excited to offer an additional show over the holiday season. For adult audiences, Constellation presents An Act of God, a wickedly funny comedy where God delivers a brand-new set of commandments for the modern world. From the 13-time Emmy-winning head writer for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, An Act of God runs December 18 -30, 2025 at the Waldron Firebay. While this production is a special event and not included in Season Ticket Packages, pass holders will receive early access to tickets.

Winter takes a mysterious turn with Séance: The Board Awakens, an original immersive theatrical experience written by and starring Rob Zabrecky, two-time Stage Magician of the Year and resident séance specialist for the Magic Castle. In this spine-chilling theatrical experience, audiences will take part in a magic-filled séance. Running January 29 - February 15, 2026, at the Waldron Auditorium, Séance invites you to uncover the secrets of the Ouija board.

The mystery continues with the Indiana premiere of The Da Vinci Code, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel from Dan Brown's bestselling novel. When the curator of the Louvre is found murdered under mysterious circumstances, symbologist Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu are thrust into an investigation that quickly unravels into a deadly conspiracy. Packed with suspense, intrigue, and mind-bending puzzles, The Da Vinci Code will be playing March 26 - April 12, 2026, at the Waldron Auditorium.

This spring, Constellation is excited to unveil a new, immersive theater going experience for kids: The PB&J Cafe: A Dinner Theater for Kids! At the PB&J Cafe, young theatergoers will enjoy a meal during the performance and leave with autographs from their favorite characters. Our inaugural experience will be themed around Finn, a heartwarming new musical about a young shark on the brink of growing up. From the Emmy-winning creators of Doc McStuffins and Vampirina, Finn at the PB&J Cafe will be playing May 1 - 17, 2026 at the Waldron Auditorium.

Closing out the Mainstage season is Another Revolution by Jacqueline Bircher, playwright of Constellation's 2023 hit production of Webster's B!+@#. This gripping new drama follows two brilliant grad students on the campus of Columbia University in 1968 caught at the intersection of science and social upheaval. Running June 4 - 21, 2026, at the Constellation Playhouse, Another Revolution is a thought-provoking and timely story.

In an effort to ensure that anyone in our community can experience a professional production, Constellation is thrilled to announce the return of its celebrated Pay What You Will Thursdays and Community Access Tickets programs. Pay What You Will Thursdays are available for all Mainstage shows, including the first Thursday performance of A Christmas Story on Thursday, December 11 at 7:00pm. Generously sponsored by Jessika and Bryan Hane, these initiatives ensure professional live theater is affordable to everyone in South Central Indiana.

Constellation will also be offering two Sensory-Friendly performances as part of its Constellation for Kids series. These special performances are designed to create a theater experience that is welcoming to all families with children with autism or other sensory sensitivities. Offered on the final Sunday performance of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and Finn: A New Musical, tickets to Constellation's Sensory-Friendly performances are Pay What You Will.

