BWW Review: CYRANO at Indiana Repertory Theatre

Pereyra's Performance Transcends the Screen in Cyrano at the IRT

Apr. 22, 2021  

Don't let the comically large nose fool you, this one is a heartbreaker. The Indiana Repertory Theatre's minimalist production of the classic Cyrano features just three actors. It's a quiet romance about Cyrano (Ryan Artzberger) and his unspoken love for Roxane. There are a few sword fights, coordinated by Jeb Burris who pulls double duty playing six different characters in the show. Jo Roets' adaptation clocks in at just 1 hour and 20 minutes, with no intermission.

Melisa Pereyra truly shines as Roxane. Despite the hurdles of a virtual viewing, her passion, fear, and grief radiate off the screen. Her real-life spouse, Jeb Burris, makes for a convincing partner in their scenes together. Linda Pisano's lovely work on costume design allows believability as Burris navigates between all of his roles. Russell Metheny's set design is functional but sparse, lacking the usual detail of an IRT production.

A note on the streaming experience. The show is $30 and you have a week to watch it. The IRT does a great job providing instructions to easily access the video. If you've already watched one of the IRT's virtual productions, you'll need to log out and log back into your account. The filming was a coordinated effort between the IRT and WFYI. It's filmed on an actual set at the theater, so you're able to get the full experience of seeing the show. You can purchase tickets at IRTLive.com


