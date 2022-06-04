World University of Design Celebrates First Convocation Ceremony

World University of Design unveiled its pioneering batches on Thursday, June 2nd, 2022 at World University of Design campus in Rajiv Gandhi Education City, Sonipat, Haryana. To grace the occasion was present Chief Guest, Hon'ble Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways who encouraged budding designers with his insightful and motivating speech.

Established in the year 2018, WUD has grown and evolved by leaps and bounds. Whether it is Architecture, Automobile Design, Performing Arts, Fashion, Product or communication Design, the University has soared to newer heights making benchmarks for other more seasoned institutes to achieve. It is nothing less than an achievement that on this special day of the month of June, the first batch of 140 students leave their nest behind and make their first flight into a sky that knows no boundaries.

While addressing the students at the convocation ceremony, Shri Nitin Gadkari said, "First and foremost I congratulate every student who is here to receive their degree and wish them a bright and rewarding future. It is my honour to be present here amongst such talented young minds and I deeply believe that your role is very crucial in the development and upliftment of India as a nation. I have two philosophies which I feel very smoothly coincide with your stream of vocation; first - knowledge is powerful and second - nothing is a waste. I believe both these virtues when brought to use with the right kind of research, study and execution can bring exponential value. In your profession you can understand how knowledge of the needs of the masses can lead to upcycling of materials and minimise dump that leads to pollution. Your profession is the key to sustainability across sectors."

Elaborating further he cited instances of rice straw pollution that is prevalent in Haryana region and shared how 'parali' or stubble was not only converted into biofuel to work as lifeline of transportation in the region but also by products would help minimise pollution and benefit the farmers in Haryana.

Overwhelmed and elated beyond words, Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Vice Chancellor, World University of Design) shared the aim and objectives behind the university, "The first convocation for a university is the culmination of years of hard work put in by both the students and the faculty. It's a day of rejoicing for the whole university and we are so happy to have Shri Nitin Gadkari, HMoRTH to celebrate it with. Shri Gadkari has emerged as a technocrat leader who carries with him elements of innovation as well as pragmatism. There can not be a better choice to inspire the new generation of designers walking out of the university's portals."

Enthralled to see a dream turn into reality, Vijayant Bansal (Pro-Chancellor, WUD) said, "I am proud of what has actually emerged from a mission that Dr. Gupta carried so dear to his heart and am in awe of his vision. It is a very special moment for us to watch our first batches roll out; students that we nurtured are all set to go out and paint their hues in a world that will now be their canvas. I am deeply grateful to Shri Nitin Gadkari for making this day so memorable for us and students here, for giving us all moments we would cherish forever. I wish the young minds of WUD the very best for everything in life."

To promote excellence the University instituted three medals to award to the toppers. These included the Chancellor's Gold Medal for best overall performance in the university for curricular, co-curricular and extra curricular activities. Golden and silver medals for the curricular toppers of each program were presented as well.

The winner of Chancellor's Gold medal for the best overall performance for batch 2021 was Ms. Kritika Varma of School of Fashion. The winner of Gold Medal for Academic Excellence for batch 2020 was Ms. Kanchan Joshi of School of Fashion. The winner of Silver Medal for Academic Excellence for 2020 was Ms Vrinda Malik of School of Fashion and the winner of Gold Medal for Academic Excellence for batch 2021 was Mr Anup Rai from School of Fashion.

Convocation ceremonies are always special and the first one for any institute is exceptional. The most important day for this young University was reverberating with vivacity of students and Shri Gadkari's who with his charisma and dynamism left an impact on young aspiring designers.

Take an inside look at the ceremony below!