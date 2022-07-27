Pret-a-Porter 4.0: The Iconic Roadshow By Madame, CAMLA, and MSecret Makes A Comeback

Pret-A-Porter, a road show crafted by popular fashion wear brands MADAME, CAMLA, and MSecret is returning for it's another edition on July 19. The earlier editions of the roadshow have been a huge success witnessing massive participation and a broad collection.The roadshow, conceptualized by Jain Amar Group, the parent company of the three brands, will showcase the latest SS Collection 2023 and will provide option for advanced booking by distributors and partners.

This year, the Pret-A-Porter 4.0 is expected to receive over 700 guests including franchise partners, LFR & SIS partners, etc. The roadshow will take place at Apparel House in Sector 44, Gurugram starting from July 19 till 23.

The exhibition will include MADAME's colorful and distinctive assortment of clothing, which symbolizes the brand's philosophy and distinctive designs. Clarity and identity, accuracy, strength, and signature are the defining traits of the Spring Summer Collection 23. Everyone can choose a style they like among the variety of strong, assertive, and cutting-edge looks.

"Our roadshows in the past have provided an opportunity to the brands to showcase the collection to a widespread audience, and for the partners to take a first-hand look of what we have on offer. It is an exciting event because it allows us to show the world what we create with so much love and dedication. This year we are organizing the event in a venue spread across 24000 sq ft. I am excited and hopeful," said Mr. Akhil Jain, Executive Director of the Jain Amar Group.

In March 2022, at the Pret-a-Porter 3.0 roadshow conducted in Gurugram, the firm had displayed its women's Autumn Winter 2022-23 collection. The event was attended by a large number of buyers and captivated everyone's attention.

MADAME is an iconic western wear fashion brand catering to the needs of new-age Indian women who want to follow the latest trends and stay ahead of the style game. CAMLA and MSecret are sister brands which further diversify the offerings, catering to both men and women.