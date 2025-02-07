Photos: Inside Day Eleven Of BHARAT RANG MAHOTSAV 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Eleventh Day of the National School of Drama’s Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 showcased some powerful performances. From Realistic to Historical, dramatised short stories, film screenings, street plays, open stage, and folk band, student-led fiesta Advitiya was dazzling and delightful.

Curtain Call (West Bengal) presented ‘Nitanto Byaktigoto’, penned by Saunava Bose. The play is about the personal lives of five women cadres of Indian National Army (INA), established by Subhashchandra Bose, whom these women revere as their ideal. The play was directed by Tirthankar Chattopadhyay, and showcased at Shri Ram Centre.

Ras Kala Manch (Haryana) performed ‘Rezang-La’, written by Vivek Mishra. Play portrays the valiant last stand of Major Shaitan Singh and the soldiers of 13 Kumaon Battalion’s Charlie Company during the 1962 Indo-China War. The play challenges the perception that a soldier’s sacrifice is merely duty, highlighting the human emotions, struggles, and sacrifices behind war. The play was directed by Ravi Mohan, and showcased at Little Theatre Group Auditorium.

Other Theatre (MP) performed ‘Ghar Ke Bheetar’. It is an experimental theatre production that explores the struggles and aspirations within a traditional Indian household. Through Realism and nuanced storytelling, the play highlights the impact of deeply ingrained gender roles and the often-unseen labor of women in a conservative society. The play was written and directed by Aakshit Marwaha, and showcased at Bahumukh.

Darpana Group (Gujarat) performed Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’, a timeless tale of ambition, power, and moral decay. As Macbeth succumbs to prophecy and unchecked ambition, his descent into violence and madness mirrors the destructive consequences of power-driven conflicts that persist even today. The play was directed by Massimiliano Troiani.

In the Allied Events segment, NSD 3rd Year students performed ‘Katha Collage’ at Abhimanch. As the name suggests, it was a collage of three stories– Anekon Hitler, Aadamkhor, and Lajwanti– written by Sahitya Akademi Awardee Vijaydan Detha. The performance was guided by Devendra Raj Ankur, Ex Director, NSD, and pioneer of ‘Kahaniyon Ka Rangmanch’.

All the performances were followed by the audience having an open interaction session with the directors, cast, and crew, about the production process in the segment ‘Meet the Director’.

Advitiya - Day 11: In the NSDSU Film Club’s screening of FTII graduate productions today, ‘The Flamingos and Other Migratory Birds Tour’, directed by Pranjal Dua, and ‘Slow Steppers’, directed by Himanshu Prajapati were screened. In Street Plays, Astitva from Dayal Singh College performed ‘Hijack by Whom’; Institute of Innovation in Technology and Management (IITM) performed ‘Kranti’, highlighting the ecological impact of milk consumption; and Rudra group from PGDAV college performed a play based on conflicts of realism and idealism.

In Ink & Celluloid : The Alchemy of Storytelling segment, Author Divya Prakash Dubey, Vaibhav Vishal, and Nilotpal Mrinal talked about the process of writing and crafting the narrative. In the Folk Band segment, NSD Alumni Devendra Ahirwar’s popular band ‘Mandi House- The Band’ performed an engaging set this evening, enchanting the audience with their rich melodies and dynamic stage presence.

