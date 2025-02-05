Photos: First International Performance of THE BRM 2025 Celebrates The Shared Heritage Of Global Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ninth Day of the National School of Drama’s Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 began with a powerful start as the first international play, ‘The Marriage of Balzaminov’ by a Russian troupe, was also performed. See photos from the event.

This marks the beginning of a week filled with at least five performances everyday, alongside student-run Advitiya, literary fest Shruti, academic Allied Events, and Ambience Performances. The festival continues to celebrate global theatrical excellence.

The first international play of BRM’s Delhi Chapter, ‘The Marriage of Balzaminov’, was performed by the students of Russian Institute of Theatre Arts - GITIS at Kamani Auditorium. Set in the 1990s, it explores the universal pursuit of happiness through Mishenka Balzaminov’s journey. With nostalgic music enriching the atmosphere, the play captures the resilience and dreams of a generation, proving that happiness can prevail even in uncertain times. The play was written by Ostrosky, and directed by Nina Chusova.

Sangam Rangmandal presented ‘Bhoomi’, penned by Ashish Pathak, reimagining Arjuna and Chitrangada’s journey, blending love, duty, and politics. Their union is tested by war, separation, and fate, leading to a dramatic father-son duel. In the end, love triumphs over war, resonating with timeless human dilemmas. The play was directed by NSD Alumna Swati Dubey, and showcased at Shri Ram Centre.

Chidakash Kalalaya performed ‘Jimutahridayam’ based on Sriharsha’s Nagananda. The play brought to life the tale of Jimutavahana, a compassionate prince who sacrifices himself to end the enmity between Nagas and Garuda. His selflessness leads to reconciliation, blending mythology with moral wisdom. The play was adapted by Sayak Mitra and Rudrapoop Mukhopadhyay, directed by Piyal Bhattacharya, and showcased at Little Theatre Group Auditorium.

Set against a devastating drought, ‘Mattiah 22:39’ follows two friends, Mattaya and Yohanna, as survival instincts test their bond. Exploring love, loss, and betrayal, the play reveals how crises reshape human nature and erode communal ties. Performed in an arena setting with a minimalist set, it offers a thought-provoking reflection on the fragility of human connections. Written and directed by Arun Lal, it was performed by Astitva group and showcased at Bahumukh.

NSD Graduate Students of 2024 performed ‘Romeo Juliet and Darkness’ at Abhimanch. Written by Jan Otchenashek and directed by Rajnish Kumar, the Diploma play, set against the backdrop of World War II, tells the poignant tale of a Christian boy who hides a Jewish girl from Nazi persecution.

All the performances were followed by the audience having an interactive session with the directors about the production process in the segment ‘Meet the Director’.

Advitiya - Day 9: NSD Film Club is organising screenings of films produced by graduate students of FTII for the next three days. Today, ‘Sthiti’ directed by Samudra Banerjee, and ‘The Spell of Purple’ by Prachi Bajania were screened. ‘Aur Karo Theatre’ the viral concert consisting of songs with humorous irony was organised by the Students’ Union. The band is headlined by Gopal Dutt of TVF fame, who started his career with theatre, and graduated from NSD in 1999. The evening was filled with electrifying, and melodious music.

In Street Plays, an independent group, Iritaqa performed ‘Talash-e-Insaaf’ highlighted the prevailing rape culture in society; Vayam group from Shivaji College, Delhi performed a play providing social commentary on the bad shape of the Indian Railway System; and Anukriti group from ‘Miranda House College’ performed ‘Sehmat’, a play highlighting the importance of consent. In the Open Stage section, Sufyan Khan and Arya Singhal performed solo acts, and Lavanya recited poetry.

Yesterday, in the literary segment ‘Shruti’, the book ‘Ajeeb Daastan Ek aur Natak’ containing two plays written by Alok Shukla was unveiled. This was followed by a discussion between the playwright, and journalist and theatre critic Shri Sangam Pandey. The occasion was graced by Shri Chittaranjan Tripathy.

For more information, please visit the official NSD/BRM websites: https://nsd.gov.in/, www.brm.nsd.gov.in

