Moving Souls presents "Dance Fiesta 2019" an annual showcase by students of Moving Souls Dance Academy from the age group of 6 to 60 with their scintillating dance styles including Salsa, Zumba, Bollywood, Jazz in a fun-filled evening from 7pm to 9pm at M L Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francaise, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. Ph : 8800667747.

Governed by the belief to make dancing an innate way to lead a beautiful life and attain physical fitness and emotional stability, Moving Souls - the famous dance academy in Delhi, made a humble start in 2010 under the visionary leadership of Ravi Rastogi - its Founder and Creative Director. Ravi aims at spreading this positive form of art all over India and abroad. Moving Souls aims at making you fall in love with this divine art by prudently infusing rhythm and grace in every dance move you make.

Ravi Rastogi is an US-trained dancer, choreographer from Broadway Dance Center, New York and fitness coach. He is also certified Zumba and Aqua Zumba instructor and attended the Aqua Zumba convention in Orlando, USA. Dancing has been his passion since childhood and he excels in various dance forms, including Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha Cha, Merengue, Jazz, Hip-Hop and Bollywood.





