Guru Ranjana Gauhar Leads Utsav Society into the Twentieth Year of Saare Jahan Se Accha

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This August, the Utsav Educational and Cultural Society, founded and led by Padmashree and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Guru Ranjana Gauhar, marks the 20th year of Saare Jahan Se Accha - a pioneering festival that has become a cultural landmark in India’s classical arts calendar. The two-day celebration will take place on August 12th and 13th, 2025 at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, with performances beginning at 6:30 PM on both evenings. Entry is open to all, and audiences are invited to witness this rare confluence of legacy, innovation and devotion to the arts.

Founded in 2005 by Guru Ranjana Gauhar, Saare Jahan Se Accha began as a heartfelt tribute to India’s independence and has since evolved into one of India’s most respected platforms for classical dance. This milestone edition of the festival is dedicated to the memory of her own Guru, the legendary Guru Mayadhar Raut, whose teachings continue to inspire generations.

Looking forward to opening the 20th edition of Saare Jahan Se Accha to the audiences, Guru Ranjana Gauhar says, “When I began Saare Jahan Se Accha two decades ago, it was a humble offering to honour our freedom through the eternal language of classical dance. Today, as we celebrate 20 years, I feel immense gratitude for the artists, gurus, disciples, and rasikas who have walked this path with us. This festival is not just a stage, instead it is a living tribute to our cultural heritage, our shared memories, and the unbroken thread of tradition that binds us all.”

The festival, spanned over two days has the following layout:

Day 1 – Tuesday, August 12th, 2025

The festival opens with Nal-Damayanti, an original dance production choreographed by Guru Ranjana Gauhar. Based on an episode from the Mahabharata, the production will be presented in a fusion of Odissi and Chhau, featuring live dancers interacting with a fully computer-generated visual environment — a rare blend of classical aesthetics and cutting-edge storytelling.

The evening will also feature the prestigious Utsav Samman – Lifetime Achievement Awards, honouring:

- Guru Geeta Mahalik – Padmashree & SNA Awardee (Odissi)

- Guru Geeta Chandran – Padmashree & SNA Awardee (Bharatanatyam)

- Prof. Ashish Mohan Khokar – Dance historian, author, and critic

Day 2 – Wednesday, August 13th, 2025

The second evening presents a bouquet of classical dance performances by distinguished artists and disciples from across India and the world:

- Disciples of Guru Ranjana Gauhar – Odissi

- Dr. Sunanda Nair (USA) – Mohiniyattam

- Guru Deepika Reddy & disciples – Kuchipudi (Telangana)

- Guru Vidha Lal & disciples – Kathak (Delhi)

- Guru Shrimati Madkholkar – Bharatanatyam (Nagpur)

Through the platform of Utsav Educational and Cultural Society, Guru Ranjana Gauhar has cultivated more than just performances — she has nurtured a movement. With a deep commitment to pedagogy, cultural revival, and artistic innovation, her efforts have empowered countless young dancers and ensured that the legacy of classical arts continues to thrive, evolve, and enchant.

This 20th anniversary of Saare Jahan Se Accha stands as a tribute not only to India’s artistic soul, but also to the singular vision of a woman who has spent her life in its service.