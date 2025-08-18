Geeta Chandran and Natya Vriksha Dance Collective Bring KAAVYA KATHA to Rajasthan International Centre, Jaipur

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jaipur will soon be swept into a world of rhythm, expression, and timeless storytelling as (Padmashri) Geeta Chandran, alongside her celebrated Natya Vriksha Dance Collective, presents the production Kaavya Katha at the Rajasthan International Centre on Monday, 25 August 2025. This ensemble performance unites the vision of one of India's foremost cultural icons with the artistry and passion of her handpicked collective, creating a stage experience that bridges the grandeur of tradition with the pulse of the present.

Renowned across the globe as a dancer, guru, choreographer, scholar and cultural ambassador, Geeta Chandran has devoted over five decades to carrying forward the luminous legacy of Bharatanatyam. Through Natya Vriksha, she has nurtured a generation of dancers who embody both technical brilliance and emotional depth, ensuring that the art form continues to evolve while staying rooted in its essence.

As she looks forward to captivate her audiences in Jaipur, Guru Geeta Chandran explains Kaavya Katha as, “Kaavya Katha is a celebration of stories – eternal tales of bhava (expression), raga (melody), and tala (rhythm) – brought to life with distinctive narrative artistry. It is a performance that journeys through stories of Vishnu, Krishna's Vrindavan, the Bhagavad Gita, the myriad forms of the Devi, and the cosmic dance of Shiva, weaving together strands of Vaishnavism, Shaivism and the Devi cult. Each piece reaches beyond myth, linking the divine, humanity and the natural world through layered symbolism – from the Pancha Bhutams (five elements) to the monsoon's changing moods, and the Devi's eternal counsel to a turbulent world.”

She further says, “Through Kaavya Katha, we are not merely dancing – we are carrying forward the heartbeat of our civilisation. Each story we tell is a bridge between the past and the present, a way to remind audiences that our myths, values, and philosophies are not relics, but living treasures that can guide and inspire even in the modern world.”

The dancers of the Natya Vriksha Dance Collective – Radhika Kathal, Madhura Bhrushundi, Sowmyalaxmi Narayanan and Yadavi Shakder Menon – bring these narratives alive with a unity forged over years of shared learning and trust. Technical direction is helmed by Rahul Chauhan, with narration by Rajiv Chandran.

The evening's repertoire includes:

- Shiva Stuti

- Govinda Vandana

- Omkara Karini

- Retelling of the Ramayana as a lullaby to Krishna

- Tillana

- Vanamali

For Geeta Chandran and Natya Vriksha, Kaavya Katha is more than performance – it is an offering. It is the passing of a torch, the preservation of India's intangible heritage, and a reminder that our ancient philosophy, values, and beauty still breathe, evolve, and speak to new generations.