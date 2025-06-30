Australia India Film Council Appoints Two New Board Members

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Australia India Film Council, the only dedicated Australian film council committed to promoting and supporting the growing links between the Australian and Indian screen industries, announced the appointment of Shreerupa Mitra and Achala Datar to its National Board.

This announcement marks a significant step in AIFC’s expanding role as the leading force in boosting partnerships, and pathways between the two nations’ film economies.

Shreerupa Mitra is an internationally recognised expert in geopolitics and international cooperation, with a distinguished career spanning policy, academia, and journalism. She currently serves as an advisor to the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum and has held senior roles with the U.S.-India Business Council and the Government of India. A former United Nations journalist based in Geneva, she has reported on critical global developments and peace negotiations. Alongside her policy work, Shreerupa has cultivated a growing presence in cinema, appearing in Goutam Ghose’s Miles to Go, researching the Indo-Italian co-production Parikrama, and performing in the upcoming Indo-Sri Lankan-French feature Turtles Gaze on Spying Stars.

Speaking from Delhi, Shreerupa Mitra shared, “With a co-production treaty in place and growing people-to-people ties, this is a ripe moment for India and Australia to write a new cinematic chapter together,” said Mitra. “I am honoured to join AIFC and look forward to helping shape this creative dialogue into something meaningful, sustainable, and truly global.”

Achala Datar is a Melbourne-based media executive with over 15 years of experience across Indian television, Indian film distribution, and Australian cinema promotion. Currently leading Zee Studios’ operations in Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji, she has played a key role in bringing both mainstream and regional Indian films to diverse audiences and mentoring young media professionals through education networks like INLLEN. With roots in Indian television production and a career that spans Indian film distribution, regional cinema, and grassroots media mentorship in Australia, she brings a deep understanding of both markets.

Achala Datar, reflecting on her journey, added, "It's an honor to join the Australia India Film Council. I believe deeply in the power of film to connect cultures, and I'm eager to help forge new pathways for collaboration and innovation between our thriving industries."

Welcoming the new appointments, AIFC Chair Anupam Sharma said, “I have personally observed and benefited from the calibre, commitment, and passion that both Achala and Shreerupa bring to the Australia-India screen space. It’s a real privilege to have them on the board, especially at a time when the partnership between our industries is evolving into something much more meaningful and long-term after the co-production treaty.”

Vice Chair Julie Marlow added, “It’s not just inspiring, it’s vital to see more women with such international depth and creative intelligence step into leadership roles in our industry. Shreerupa and Achala bring a rare combination of strategic foresight and cultural fluency. Their appointment signals the inclusive, forward-looking, and truly global direction AIFC is committed to.”

Sydney-based lawyer and Australia Day Ambassador Khushaal Vyas, COO of AIFC, said, "The appointment of Achala and Shreerupa comes at a pivotal time where Australia-India ties economically, culturally and in film is growing rapidly. We're very excited to have people of their calibre on board and are confident that their expertise will assist AIFC in continuing to meaningfully grow the council's impact in policy, projects and beyond."

Established in 2020, the Australia India Film Council supports filmmakers, screen professionals, and institutions operating across the Australia-India corridor.

AIFC’s core objectives include nurturing diverse, cross-cultural projects and film talent, advising government bodies, providing Australian screen agencies and creatives insight into Indian cinema sector and vice versa. The Council has played a key role in initiatives such as Australia’s representation at India’s Film Bazaar, strategic engagement with Indian ministries and festivals, and facilitating collaboration between producers, screen bodies, and academic institutions, through its volunteer leadership with Executive Volunteers like Sadhana Jethanandani and Khushaal Vyas COO.

With the addition of these two accomplished members, AIFC reaffirms its commitment to a thriving, equitable, and globally engaged film future for Australia and India, one powered by policy, partnerships, and the stories we choose to tell together.

Comments

Need more India Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...