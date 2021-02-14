Amethyst presents Raw Mango's latest festive collection, 'MOOMAL' in Chennai. This collection includes sarees, blouses, blouse fabrics, odhanis, lehengas, kurtas, pants and jackets. Prices start from Rs.11,800/- onwards from 11am to 7.30pm at The Folly, Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah, Chennai. For Appointments call 7338899176 and 8056018886.

Rajasthan captures the hearts of many, at times perhaps a visual synonym for India. Its soul however, resides within those native to its lesser known customs and callings with one such story of an immortal love between Moomal and Mahendra. Home to Raw Mango's Sanjay Garg, a collection drawing from Rajasthan has evolved over the years and perhaps owing to the months past, has beckoned with its fond memory and solace.



Drawing from his past yet imagined for the future, the traditional aesthetics of folk meet with Marwari garments as a newfound harmony within textiles, silhouettes and colors. Newly introduced techniques include bhandej and the region's metallic gota. Bold in both color and combination, Rajasthan's multiplicity of layers lives across colors, textiles and motifs; jade green and white Rajasthani poshaks, rani pink gathered lehengas and desert orange cholis. The peacock, a central motif, dances amidst graphic lines of textile and embroidery. Interpreted from folk the peacock draws from oral traditions, both its layout and language represent the importance of this style, one unstudied yet significant.