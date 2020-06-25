Aahana Kumra and Rakesh Bedi Join Zee Theatre's Fundraising Campaign to Aid the Survival of Theatre

Actress Aahana Kumra says that the theatre industry is in need of support during these difficult times, and has announced that she is joining Zee Theatre's fundraiser, Outlook India reports.

"My heart goes out to each person in the theatre industry who is going through these tough times. Our community has always been close-knit and we need all the support we can get," Aahana said.

Aahana announced that she has joined Zee Theatre's fundraising campaign to aid the survival of theatre. "I am more than happy to do my bit for the people who have made me everything I am today," she said.

Actor Rakesh Bedi is also joining the campaign.

"My faith remains that the industry will figure its way out of this setback as well," Rakesh said. "I am more than happy to do my part and aid the initiative. It's an opportunity for me to give back to the stage that I love so much, and I hope this fundraiser sees the success it deserves."

