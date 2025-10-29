Young Texas Artists' Classic Cabaret Launches 41st Season With Celebration, Music and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Young Texas Artists kicked off its 2025-26 season with a dazzling Classic Cabaret celebration in The Woodlands featuring exquisite live music and performances by distinguished YTA alumni.

Looking Ahead

Now, YTA is accepting reservations for its signature Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue gala, set for Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the historic Crighton Theatre, 234 N. Main St., in the Downtown Conroe Cultural District.

"This unique jeans-to-jewels evening blends beautiful classical music and the excitement of the Young Texas Artists Music Competition on the Crighton stage with a big Texas party in our Grand Pavilion," Pokorski said. "It's a celebration of musical excellence with a generous dose of Texas fun."

In addition to sharing details about the music competition and gala during Classic Cabaret, Pokorski announced exciting new developments for YTA.

"I'm grateful to announce major grants from the City of Conroe and the Texas Commission on the Arts as well as a promising collaboration with The Woodlands Diversion," Pokorski said. "This very popular music nonprofit will feature two of our competition winners in performances next year. In addition, the Texas Medical Center Orchestra will feature a YTA winner for the fourth consecutive year."

Performances by YTA Alumni

Classic Cabaret, held at The Woodlands Country Club-Palmer Course, featured multiple Grammy Award-nominated pianist Petronel Malan, the 1998 Young Texas Artists Music Competition winner.

Today, Malan is a world-acclaimed concert pianist and the recipient of several international competition titles and top honors in her native South Africa. At Classic Cabaret, she surprised guests with a special gift: Each audience member received one of her Grammy-nominated CDs.

After Malan's performance, Pokorski, along with YTA founder Jim Pokorski, surprised the pianist with an honorary medal.

Also performing at the Cabaret was cellist William Suh, an Artist Diploma candidate at The Juilliard School. Suh, YTA's 2025 silver medalist in the Strings division, has performed as an orchestral soloist and chamber musician in the U.S., Asia and Europe.

Suh was accompanied by collaborative pianist Tingting Yao, who also provided cocktail piano music at the Cabaret.

Serving as master of ceremonies at the celebration was St. John Flynn, a media personality, host and arts and culture specialist known for his work in public radio and television in Houston.

Young Texas Artists Music Competition: Applications Open Through Dec. 31. YTA is currently reviewing applications for the 41st Young Texas Artists Music Competition, which takes place next March.

Eligible artists are ages 18-30 (20-32 for Voice) and are either Texas residents or enrolled at a Texas music school. Competitors perform in one of four divisions: Piano; Strings; Voice; or Winds, Brass, Percussion, Harp & Guitar.

Contestants receive professional critiques, networking opportunities and other valuable experiences. Eight rising stars will be selected to compete onstage at YTA's Finalists' Concert & Awards on March 14. Winners will share $40,000 in cash awards.

The competition application period continues through 11:59 p.m. CST on Dec. 31, 2025. For details, visit https://youngtexasartists.org/music-competition.

For more information about YTA and its 2025-26 season, visit https://youngtexasartists.org/2025-2026-season.