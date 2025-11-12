Video: Watch Briana J. Resa in THE NIGHT SHIFT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch a first look at Isaac Gómez’s The Night Shift Before Christmas at Alley Theatre, starring Houston actor Briana J. Resa. Directed by KJ Sanchez (Noël Coward’s Private Lives, American Mariachi), this adult holiday comedy will transform the Neuhaus Theatre into a local restaurant as Margot works the graveyard shift on Christmas Eve. The production will run from November 28 - December 28, 2025.

Join Margot on her Christmas Eve shift, braving grumpy drive-thru customers until her late Best Friend’s ghost warns her of imminent spirits.

Briana J. Resa will star as Margot in this one-woman show with Elissa Cueller (American Mariachi) as her understudy.

The creative team includes Scenic & Lighting Designer Kevin Rigdon, Costume Designer David Arevalo, Sound Designer Kathy Ruvuna, Music Director Jack Beetle, Voice & Dialect Coach Micha Espinosa, and Stage Manager Kaylee Sarton McCray.