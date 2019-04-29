Theatre Under The Stars Presents The 4th Annual Inclusive Arts Showcase

Students from Humphreys School of Musical Theatre and The River Performing and Visual Arts Center are once again joining forces to create a showcase that celebrates the power of inclusivity. The 4th Annual Inclusive Arts Showcase will take place on Tuesday, May 7 at 7pm in Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

The Humphreys School is Houston's premiere musical theatre training academy and The River provides quality fine arts education for individuals with disabilities. Both schools are operated by Theatre Under The Stars.

"What's unique about this event is that it's student-led and student-driven," said Eileen Edmonds, TUTS Assistant Director of Education. "The performers come together collectively and help the creative team conceptualize the performances. Our disabled and non-disabled students unite to create something magical together. It is truly a joy to experience!"

Themed "Believe," the evening will be emceed by Humphreys School student, Jessica Helgerud and River student Marcus DesBonnes. The show will include music, dance, poetry, and other performances pieces.

An exhibit of art created by students from The River will be on display in the Zilkha lobby, and doors will open at 6pm for the exhibit.

To get tickets, or to learn more about the event, visit TUTS.com/InclusiveArtsShowcase, or call the box office at 713-588-8887.

