Theatre Under The Stars 2025 Leading Ladies Luncheon Raises Over $160,000

Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) brought together an inspiring group of supporters on April 4 for its highly anticipated Leading Ladies Luncheon at the iconic Tony's on Richmond Avenue.

Now in its sixth year of recognizing excellence in elevating the arts in Houston, the sold-out celebration honored the incredible Shelly Mulanax with the prestigious Shirley Stein Outstanding Champion in the Arts and Education Award, recognizing her unwavering dedication to arts education and advocacy.

Reflecting on her long history with TUTS, Mulanax said, “TUTS breaks the fourth wall - as they like to say in the business - in every sense of the phrase, breaking down barriers to access to the arts and arts education and meeting people where they are throughout our community.”

For the fourth consecutive year, the event reached capacity, a testament to its impact and growing momentum. Under the dynamic leadership of returning Chair June Deadrick, the luncheon raised over $160,000 — the most ever raised in the history of the event — in support of TUTS' mission to make musical theatre accessible to everyone in the Houston community.

“What I love most about TUTS is how we're able to enrich lives and shape the future of the arts right here in Houston—whether it's through our breathtaking mainstage productions, inclusive education programs, or meaningful community outreach,” said Deadrick. “Events like this one make all of that possible.”

Deadrick was joined in leading this event by host committee Jayla Honora, Demetra C. Jones, Mady Kades, April McGee, Abbie Mulanax, Allie Mulanax, Cameron Mulanax, Jerome Mulanax, Amy Pierce, and Robin Stein.

Emceed by Emmy Award-winning TV journalist Courtney Haas, this year's luncheon also honored Jennifer Bauer-Conley as Arts Educator of the Year and Kim Nguyen-Coleman as Community Volunteer of the Year.

“Arts educators have a challenging job, that's true. But we're also so lucky. We go to work every day and bear witness to creation. To discovery. To the bravery of self-invention,” said Bauer-Conley in her acceptance speech.

“Of all the places I volunteer, TUTS holds a special place in my heart, and I truly enjoy giving my time here. Plus, they definitely know how to have fun!” Nguyen-Coleman shared.

Adding a heartfelt moment to the program, Kim's daughter, Mabyn—a member of the TUTS Pre-Professional Company—performed “She Used To Be Mine” from Waitress in tribute to her mother's recognition.

This year's program shined a spotlight on the inspiring journey of the Phelps family, who shared how the transformative power of the arts has touched their lives. Their son Asher, who has Autism, found not just creative expression but true belonging through the TUTS River program. With the support and encouragement of this inclusive community, Asher didn't just thrive—he made history as the first student with Autism to be accepted into the TUTS Academy program. The moment became even more moving when Asher took the stage with his sister, Aria, to perform “Naughty” from the upcoming TUTS Education production of Matilda, earning a heartfelt ovation from the audience.

New to the event this year was an exclusive Wine Cellar Wind-Down—a delightful way to continue the celebration with a donation to the event. Over coffee and pie donated by House of Pies, attendees enjoyed a sneak peek of TUTS exciting Spring 2025 co-production of Waitress, coming to the mainstage later this month.

Notable guests of the event included: Anne Chao, Mady Kades, Amy Pierce, Dolores Cavatore, Robin and Brad Stein, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Kristen Cannon, April McGee, Sallie Alcorn, Jim and Helen Shaffer, Lisa Helfman, Leisa Holland Bowman Nelson, Paula Harris, Carrie Woliver, Marris Goldberg, Morgan Shin, Cissy Segall Davis, Sarah Pope, Dana Katz, Donna Vallone, Patrice Baumann McKinney, Elaine Balagia Croucher, Heidi Obie, Heather Hrap, Jennifer Stringer, Meredith Phillip-Tchlokian, Anne Neeson, Jay Landa and Daniel Turner, and Roxann Neumann.

The Leading Ladies, a dynamic group of women inspired by a shared belief in the transformative power of the arts, created this luncheon to support Theatre Under The Stars' education and community programs. The Leading Ladies, a group founded by Amy Pierce and Marsha Taylor in 2006, support TUTS through fundraising and volunteer work, inspired by a shared belief in the transformative power of the arts. To learn more or join the TUTS Leading Ladies, visit TUTS.org/LeadingLadies.

THEATRE UNDER THE STARS (“TUTS”) - (Dan Knechtges, Artistic Director; Hillary J Hart, Executive Director) - Theatre Under The Stars delivers outstanding musical theatre experiences. We cultivate the art form—producing world-class shows, providing access for the community, and training the next generation—for Houston, by Houston. For more information, visit tuts.com.

