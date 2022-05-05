The World Premiere of Afsaneh Aayani's INNOMINATE Runs May 27 through June 19 at MATCH

Innominate is an experimental, devised, dance-theater performance created, directed, and designed by acclaimed local multidisciplinary artist Afsaneh Aayani. Dually inspired by Pablo Picasso's painting Guernica and Iran's Green Revolution, Innominate combines puppetry, live original music, mixed media, and movement to create a surreal journey through Aayani's personal experience as an immigrant from war-torn Iran.

Caught in perpetual limbo on a twisted path to American citizenship and unable to return to her native Iran, Aayani remains a woman without a country.

Catastrophic, along with its predecessor company Infernal Bridegroom Productions, has a rich history of commissioning and premiering new work from nationally renowned playwrights such as Suzan-Lori Parks, Brian Jucha, Lisa D'Amour, and Mickle Maher; Catastrophic core artists like Greg Dean, Troy Schulze, and Candice D'Meza; and co-artistic directors Tamarie Cooper and Jason Nodler.

Founding artistic director Jason Nodler says, "There is nothing that is more rewarding to us at Catastrophic than developing and producing new work, especially when that work is created by our core artists. Afsaneh's aesthetic is unlike that of any creator we've produced in the past but is in perfect alignment with our own. Innominate is a vital new work by one of Houston's most innovative creators."

"The pandemic has given Catastrophic one very good thing and that is a deeper relationship with Afsaneh Aayani," according to producing artistic director, Tamarie Cooper. "When she brought an earlier draft of Innominate to me seeking feedback, I was deeply moved by the piece and brought it to Jason. We leapt at the chance to fast-track its development for a full production on our current season. We are excited and honored by the opportunity to present the world premiere of her impactful work."

Innominate runs May 27-June 19, 2022, at the Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH). Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at matchouston.org or by calling the MATCH box office at 713-521-4533.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets to all performances are Pay-What-You-Can. (No performance Saturday, June 11.) This production contains mature subject matter and graphic violence. Not recommended for children under 13.