Interview: Suzanne King, Bringing us STAGE WHISPERS About Houston Local Theatre

Suzanne King is an actress, director, and theatre maven here in Houston. You can find her listed as “The Stage Whisperer” on various social media platforms, and she often breaks down upcoming shows and auditions. BROADWAY WORLD writer Brett Cullum got a chance to talk with Suzanne about January, and here is what to look out for.

Brett Cullum: Hello, Suzanne! I am such a fan of your Stage Whispering antics online that I thought I should bring them here into BROADWAY WORLD HOUSTON. First, tell me why you are doing this.

Suzanne King: Did you know that Houston has more theatre seats per capita than any other city outside of New York City? Well, I’m not 100% sure that’s true, but it is theatre lore in Houston, so I’m going to perpetuate it as “my truth”. I try to inform Houstonians about all the shows happening in and around the Houston area, as it can be daunting to keep track of them. I also include upcoming auditions for all talented actors in the area. If I miss your show or audition dates, I apologize. But here is what I know about January of 2026!

Upcoming Shows:

Unity Theater: 300 Church St., Brenham, TX 77833; 979-830-8358; www.unitybrenham.org

“Dear Jack, Dear Louise” by Ken Ludwig

January 29 - February 15

Theatre Suburbia: 5201 Mitchelldale St Suite A-3 Houston, TX 77092; 713 682 3525 https://www.theatresuburbia.org

“The Roommate” by Jen Silverman

January 9 – February 7

Theatre Southwest: 3939 Hillcroft St, Houston, Texas 77057; https://tswhouston.com/

“Murder on the Orient Express” by Ken Ludwig

December 31 - January 17

Standing Ovation Theatre: 17380 El Camino Real, Houston, TX. 77058; 832-736-4335; https://standingovationtheatre.org/

“The Odd Couple” by Neil Simon

January 16 – January 25

Stages: 800 Rosine St. Houston, Texas 77019; 713.527.0123; https://stageshouston.com/

“The Bride; or Does this Dress Make me Look Married?” by Rick Pasqualone & Denise Fennell

January 16-February 8

Southeast Texas Stages: 4155 Laurel St. Beaumont, TX 77707; https://www.setxs.org/

“A Song for Coretta” by Pearl Cleage

January 16 -January 31

Shabach Enterprise: MATCH 3400 Main Street, Houston TX 77002; 713-521-4533; https://matchouston.org/presenter/shabach-enterprise

Fade to Black Reading Series

January 22 - January 25

The Players Theatre Company: The Owen Theatre 225 Metcalf Street Conroe, Texas 77301; 936-539-4090; www.playerstheatrecompany.com

“Rumors” by Neil Simon

January 23 - February 08

The Music Box Theater: Queensbury Theatre 12777 Queensbury Lane. Houston, TX 77024; 713.522.7722; https://www.themusicboxtheater.com/

“Best of Music Box 2025”

January 10 - January 25

IslandETC: 2317 Mechanic St, Galveston, TX 77550; 409-762-3556; https://www.islandetc.org/

“The New Furst Hotel” by Joanne Lopez Rock and Joyce Lopez Mink

January 23 - January 31

The Garden Theatre: MATCH 3400 Main St. Houston, TX 77002; 713-521-4533; https://www.thegardentheatre.org

“Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical” by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin, and Roger Kumble

December 26 - January 11

From the Ashes Theatre Company, Inc. MATCH 3400 Main Street, Houston TX 77002; 713-521-4533

“Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier”

January 9 - January 11

The Ensemble Theatre: 3535 Main Street Houston, TX 77002; 713-520-0055; https://ensemblehouston.com/

“The Bluest Eyes” Adapted by Lydia R. Diamond

January 23 – February 22

The Company OnStage: 5720 Bellaire Blvd, Suite G Houston, TX 77081; 713-726-1219; https://companyonstage.org/

“The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde

January 30 – February 21

Baytown Little Theatre: 2 E. Texas Ave Baytown, TX; 281-424-7617; https://baytownlittletheater.org/

“The Shadow Box” by Michael Cristofer

January 30 - February 08

The Alley Theatre: 615 Texas Avenue Houston, Texas 77002; (713) 220-5700; https://www.alleytheatre.org/

“Real Women Have Curves” by Josefina López

January 23 - February 15

A.D. Players: 5420 Westheimer Road Houston, TX, 77056; 713.526.2721; https://www.adplayers.org/

“Crime and Punishment” by Jayme McGhan

Jan 28-Feb 22

Suzanne King: Did I get them all?

Brett Cullum: You did an awesome job, Suzanne. But I would add the following to the month for shows around town:

Broadway at the Hobby Center: 800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

https://houston.broadway.com/

“Beauty and the Beast”

January 6-18

“Water for Elephants”

January 27 - February 1

Vincent Victoria Presents: Midtown Art Center 3414 La Branch St, Houston, TX 77004

https://www.vincentvictoriapresents.com/

“Athletes”

January 31st - February 9th

Brett Cullum: Any auditions going on, Suzanne?

Suzanne King: Oh my gosh, yes! Here is the rundown on those…

Auditions

Theatre Suburbia: 5201 Mitchelldale St Suite A-3 Houston, TX 77092; 713 682 3525 https://www.theatresuburbia.org

“Deceived” by Johnna Wright & Patty Jamieson

January 11 & 12

Theatre Southwest: 3939 Hillcroft St Houston, Texas 77057; https://tswhouston.com/

“Between Riverside and Crazy” by Stephen Adly Guirgis

January 4th & 5th

Standing Ovation Theatre:17380 El Camino Real, Houston,TX. 77058; 832-736-4335; https://standingovationtheatre.org/

“The Education of Angels” by Matt Carlin

January 18th & 19th

Pasadena Little Theatre: 4318 Allen-Genoa Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504; (713) 941-1758; https://pasadenalittletheatre.org/

“SASS – Short Attention Span Series Volume 1 – Showcase of Short Works”

January 18 & 19

The Horizon Theatre: MATCH 3400 Main Street, Houston TX 77002; https://www.thehorizontheatre.com/

“Dear Evan Hansen” by Steven Levenson

January 4

Curtain Call Café: 804 Russell Palmer • Kingwood, TX 77339; curtaincallcafe.com

“Johnny Be Good”

January 11

The Company OnStage: 5720 Bellaire Blvd, Suite G Houston, TX 77081; 713-726-1219; https://companyonstage.org/

“Junie B. Jones: Toothless Wonder” and “Silent Sky”

January 11 & 12

Suzanne King: As you can see, there are plenty of shows to attend or audition for. Now go out there and support Houston theatre!

Brett Cullum: You are way too awesome, Suzanne. Thanks for this breakdown!