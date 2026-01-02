Interview: Suzanne King, Bringing us STAGE WHISPERS About Houston Local Theatre

A rundown of theatre and auditions for Janaury, 2026
Suzanne King is an actress, director, and theatre maven here in Houston. You can find her listed as “The Stage Whisperer” on various social media platforms, and she often breaks down upcoming shows and auditions. BROADWAY WORLD writer Brett Cullum got a chance to talk with Suzanne about January, and here is what to look out for.
Brett Cullum: Hello, Suzanne! I am such a fan of your Stage Whispering antics online that I thought I should bring them here into BROADWAY WORLD HOUSTON. First, tell me why you are doing this.
Suzanne King: Did you know that Houston has more theatre seats per capita than any other city outside of New York City? Well, I’m not 100% sure that’s true, but it is theatre lore in Houston, so I’m going to perpetuate it as “my truth”. I try to inform Houstonians about all the shows happening in and around the Houston area, as it can be daunting to keep track of them. I also include upcoming auditions for all talented actors in the area. If I miss your show or audition dates, I apologize. But here is what I know about January of 2026!
Upcoming Shows:
Unity Theater: 300 Church St., Brenham, TX 77833; 979-830-8358; www.unitybrenham.org
“Dear Jack, Dear Louise” by Ken Ludwig
January 29 - February 15
Theatre Suburbia: 5201 Mitchelldale St Suite A-3 Houston, TX 77092; 713 682 3525 https://www.theatresuburbia.org
“The Roommate” by Jen Silverman
January 9 – February 7
Theatre Southwest: 3939 Hillcroft St, Houston, Texas 77057; https://tswhouston.com/
“Murder on the Orient Express” by Ken Ludwig
December 31 - January 17
Standing Ovation Theatre: 17380 El Camino Real, Houston, TX. 77058; 832-736-4335; https://standingovationtheatre.org/
“The Odd Couple” by Neil Simon
January 16 – January 25
Stages: 800 Rosine St. Houston, Texas 77019; 713.527.0123; https://stageshouston.com/
“The Bride; or Does this Dress Make me Look Married?” by Rick Pasqualone & Denise Fennell
January 16-February 8
Southeast Texas Stages: 4155 Laurel St. Beaumont, TX 77707; https://www.setxs.org/
“A Song for Coretta” by Pearl Cleage
January 16 -January 31
Shabach Enterprise: MATCH 3400 Main Street, Houston TX 77002; 713-521-4533; https://matchouston.org/presenter/shabach-enterprise
Fade to Black Reading Series
January 22 - January 25
The Players Theatre Company: The Owen Theatre 225 Metcalf Street Conroe, Texas 77301; 936-539-4090; www.playerstheatrecompany.com
“Rumors” by Neil Simon
January 23 - February 08
The Music Box Theater: Queensbury Theatre 12777 Queensbury Lane. Houston, TX 77024; 713.522.7722; https://www.themusicboxtheater.com/
“Best of Music Box 2025”
January 10 - January 25
IslandETC: 2317 Mechanic St, Galveston, TX 77550; 409-762-3556; https://www.islandetc.org/
“The New Furst Hotel” by Joanne Lopez Rock and Joyce Lopez Mink
January 23 - January 31
The Garden Theatre: MATCH 3400 Main St. Houston, TX 77002; 713-521-4533; https://www.thegardentheatre.org
“Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical” by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin, and Roger Kumble
December 26 - January 11
From the Ashes Theatre Company, Inc. MATCH 3400 Main Street, Houston TX 77002; 713-521-4533
“Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier”
January 9 - January 11
The Ensemble Theatre: 3535 Main Street Houston, TX 77002; 713-520-0055; https://ensemblehouston.com/
“The Bluest Eyes” Adapted by Lydia R. Diamond
January 23 – February 22
The Company OnStage: 5720 Bellaire Blvd, Suite G Houston, TX 77081; 713-726-1219; https://companyonstage.org/
“The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde
January 30 – February 21
Baytown Little Theatre: 2 E. Texas Ave Baytown, TX; 281-424-7617; https://baytownlittletheater.org/
“The Shadow Box” by Michael Cristofer
January 30 - February 08
The Alley Theatre: 615 Texas Avenue Houston, Texas 77002; (713) 220-5700; https://www.alleytheatre.org/
“Real Women Have Curves” by Josefina López
January 23 - February 15
A.D. Players: 5420 Westheimer Road Houston, TX, 77056; 713.526.2721; https://www.adplayers.org/
“Crime and Punishment” by Jayme McGhan
Jan 28-Feb 22
Suzanne King: Did I get them all?
Brett Cullum: You did an awesome job, Suzanne. But I would add the following to the month for shows around town:
Broadway at the Hobby Center: 800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002
“Beauty and the Beast”
January 6-18
“Water for Elephants”
January 27 - February 1
Vincent Victoria Presents: Midtown Art Center 3414 La Branch St, Houston, TX 77004
https://www.vincentvictoriapresents.com/
“Athletes”
January 31st - February 9th
Brett Cullum: Any auditions going on, Suzanne?
Suzanne King: Oh my gosh, yes! Here is the rundown on those…
Auditions
Theatre Suburbia: 5201 Mitchelldale St Suite A-3 Houston, TX 77092; 713 682 3525 https://www.theatresuburbia.org
“Deceived” by Johnna Wright & Patty Jamieson
January 11 & 12
Theatre Southwest: 3939 Hillcroft St Houston, Texas 77057; https://tswhouston.com/
“Between Riverside and Crazy” by Stephen Adly Guirgis
January 4th & 5th
Standing Ovation Theatre:17380 El Camino Real, Houston,TX. 77058; 832-736-4335; https://standingovationtheatre.org/
“The Education of Angels” by Matt Carlin
January 18th & 19th
Pasadena Little Theatre: 4318 Allen-Genoa Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504; (713) 941-1758; https://pasadenalittletheatre.org/
“SASS – Short Attention Span Series Volume 1 – Showcase of Short Works”
January 18 & 19
The Horizon Theatre: MATCH 3400 Main Street, Houston TX 77002; https://www.thehorizontheatre.com/
“Dear Evan Hansen” by Steven Levenson
January 4
Curtain Call Café: 804 Russell Palmer • Kingwood, TX 77339; curtaincallcafe.com
“Johnny Be Good”
January 11
The Company OnStage: 5720 Bellaire Blvd, Suite G Houston, TX 77081; 713-726-1219; https://companyonstage.org/
“Junie B. Jones: Toothless Wonder” and “Silent Sky”
January 11 & 12
Suzanne King: As you can see, there are plenty of shows to attend or audition for. Now go out there and support Houston theatre!
Brett Cullum: You are way too awesome, Suzanne. Thanks for this breakdown!
