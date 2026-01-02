The Players Theatre Company To Present ANNIE JR. As Part Of The Penguin Project

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Players Theatre Company has been designated a replica chapter of The Penguin Project and will present a production of Annie Jr. in the spring. The announcement was made in a December 30 news release. The company produces its work at the Owen Theatre in Conroe.

The Penguin Project is a national program that provides children and young adults with disabilities, ages 8 to 21, the opportunity to participate in theater through modified versions of Broadway productions. As part of the program, each performer is paired with a peer mentor who provides support throughout rehearsals and performances.

Performances of Annie Jr. will take place May 22 through May 24 at the Owen Theatre. Rehearsals are scheduled to begin in January and will be held on Thursday evenings. Registration is currently open for both actors and peer mentors, and participation in the program is free of charge.

In a statement, managing director Cindy Siple said the program closely aligns with the company’s mission. “This program is very close to my heart for many reasons,” Siple said. “It truly reflects who we are as a community theatre, a place where everyone, regardless of ability, is welcome to experience the magic of creating and performing.”

Siple also highlighted the broader impact of the initiative. “Through The Penguin Project, we not only give these young artists the spotlight, but we also create an inclusive environment where friendships grow, confidence builds, and both artists and mentors experience the joy of belonging and working together as one theatre family,” she said.