Full Cast Set for Sanaz Toossi’s ENGLISH at Alley Theatre

Alley Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team of English. Directed by Evren Odcikin, Sanaz Toossi’s heartwarming comedy follows five Iranians, each with a personal reason for learning English, as they discover what gets lost and found in translation.

Nationally celebrated and critically acclaimed director Evren Odcikin shared his insights on the production, “Sanaz Toossi’s moving and hilarious English might be the most accurate theatrical depiction I've seen of what it feels like to bridge two languages and cultures. As an immigrant artist, I’ve been waiting for a chance to direct this beautiful play for years, and it’s been a gift to build this production with the artistic and cultural care that the Alley has provided. I cannot wait to share the work of our brilliant cast and creative team with the Houston community."

The cast includes Vaneh Assadourian as Goli, Pantea Ommi as Roya, Nima Rakhshanifar as Omid, Jaime Rezanour (Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d) as Marjan, and Shadee Vossoughi as Elham.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Afsaneh Aayani, Costume Designer Shahrzad Mazaheri, Lighting Designer Sherrice Mojgani, Sound Designer James Ard, Dialect Coach & Cultural Dramaturg Ana Bayat, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Stage Manager Kaylee Sarton McCray, and Assistant Stage Manager Meagan Rachelle Smallwood.