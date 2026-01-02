The Heartbeat Theater To Present David Auburn's PROOF

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Heartbeat Theater will present David Auburn's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Proof in CitySpace’s Blue Room.

Written by Pulitzer Prize winner David Auburn, Proof centers on Catherine, the daughter of a brilliant mathematician whose career was derailed by mental illness. Following her father’s death, Catherine grapples with uncertainty about her future as questions arise surrounding a groundbreaking mathematical discovery found among her father’s notebooks.

Proof will be presented at CitySpace’s Blue Room, located at 43 Main St. in Easthampton, on January 16, 17, 23, and 24 at 7:30 p.m., with additional matinee performances on January 18 and 25 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $23, including fees, and are available for purchase online through the Heartbeat Theater website. Tickets will also be sold at the door prior to each performance, pending availability.

Additional information about the Heartbeat Theater and future productions is available at heartbeattheater.org.