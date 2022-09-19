Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Texas Repertory Theatre Continues 2022 Season With BETRAYAL By Harold Pinter

This new production features Houston theatre veterans Travis and Katrina Ammons as well as Texas Rep Artistic Director Steven Fenley.

Sep. 19, 2022  
The Texas Repertory Theatre continues its 2022 Season at the historic Charles Bender Performing Arts Center with Harold Pinter's classic Nobel Prize winning play Betrayal.

This new production features Houston theatre veterans Travis and Katrina Ammons as well as Texas Rep Artistic Director Steven Fenley, under the direction of Houston theatre icon Ed Muth, who also directed this season's acclaimed production of Educating Rita. Betrayal will run this weekend through September 25th.

A sharp and incisive look into the nature of relationships, Harold Pinter's Betrayal bristles with poetic precision, rich humor and extraordinary emotional force. This Nobel Prize winning play illuminates a triangle that begins when long time lovers Jerry and Emma meet after her marriage to her husband Robert dissolves, and then backtracks all the way to when their affair first began.

As the years spin backwards, a complex web of secrets about the trio emerges and calls into question the nature of their intimacy -- as friends, as partners, and as spouses. A play about love, lust, and time, Betrayal poetically explores the fascinating rift between memory and reality.

Betrayal will play Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through September 25th. For Tickets or more information, log onto www.texasreptheatre.com.


Regional Awards


Cirque Du Soleil's KOOZA Tickets Now On-Sale To The PublicCirque Du Soleil's KOOZA Tickets Now On-Sale To The Public
September 20, 2022

The thrilling, internationally-acclaimed Cirque du Soleil production KOOZA is making a celebrated return to Houston for the second time. From January 25 to March 5, 2023, audiences are invited under the Big Top at Sam Houston Race Park to be swept away by the sheer magic, daredevil performances and mischievous clowns of KOOZA.
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023
September 20, 2022

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series “Our Planet” has been transformed into OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a 60-city U.S. tour launching February 13, 2023 presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
Alley Theatre to Kick Off the Holiday Season with a New Adaptation of A CHRISTMAS CAROLAlley Theatre to Kick Off the Holiday Season with a New Adaptation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
September 20, 2022

The Alley Theatre has announced the cast of Alley’s holiday tradition, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. This brand-new adaptation by Artistic Director Rob Melrose is now coming to life on stage under his direction. Performances of A Christmas Carol begin Friday, November 18 and run through Friday, December 30 in the Hubbard Theatre.
Houston Grand Opera To Present World-Premiere Opera ANOTHER CITYHouston Grand Opera To Present World-Premiere Opera ANOTHER CITY
September 20, 2022

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) announces the company-commissioned world premiere opera Another City, created by composer Jeremy Howard Beck and librettist Stephanie Fleischmann. Another City will be presented on March 9, 10, and 11, 2023, with performances at the downtown campus of Ecclesia Houston. Bearing witness to the unheard and misunderstood experiences of unhoused Houstonians, the opera presents the collective voices of a city in search of the meaning of home.
September 19, 2022

The Texas Repertory Theatre continues its 2022 Season at the historic Charles Bender Performing Arts Center with Harold Pinter's classic Nobel Prize winning play Betrayal.