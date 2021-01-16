The Garden Theatre Announces Inaugural Performance

The Garden Theatre has announced its inception and inaugural performance! The Garden Theatre, based out of Midtown Houston, first became an idea in late 2019 when Founding Artistic Director, Logan Vaden, saw the need for a space for his friends and colleagues who are often labeled as "semi-professionals." He heard this group lament numerous times that there just wasn't enough work in Houston to keep them busy in theatre. They longed for a space that felt like a community where they could continuously create art while entertaining their beloved Houston audience.

With the knowledge that these artists are, indeed, some of the most talented in town, Vaden decided then and there to create such a space. He quickly sought out a board of directors that would be as passionate as he was about getting this theatre off the ground. Unfortunately, shortly after filing paperwork with the state to recognize the business and getting 12 members of the board, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. All plans were immediately put on hold for nearly a year. In December of 2020, with an announcement of a vaccine, plans began to reform.

The organization will hold its first performance in February, 2021: New Beginnings. New Beginnings will be a musical cabaret featuring four of Houston's brightest talents held at P.E.T. Outdoor Theatre. Seating will be limited for health and safety reasons and the show will also stream online. Performers for the cabaret include Seth Cunningham, Daniel Edwards, Natalie Nassar, and Courtlin Parisher. Serving as featured performers on alternating nights are Austin Colburn and Lauren Salazar. Tickets for in-person and virtual streaming and more information is available now at https://www.thegardentheatre.org/new-beginnings-a-musical-cabaret.

In addition to the cabaret, the board of directors continues to set the company up for success behind the scenes. The board of directors for The Garden Theatre includes Norm Lanier (President), Leslie Foy (Vice-President), Deserea Noriega (Secretary), Logan Vaden (Founding Artistic Director), Austin Colburn, Daniel Edwards, Brianna Escobedo, Brandie Frye, Pin Lim, Natalie Nassar, and Courtlin Parisher. Advisory board members include Taylor Moessinger and Mary Rosenstein. The Garden Theatre is working with Texas Accountants and Lawyers for the Arts (TALA) to obtain its 501(c)3 non-profit status.

The company is currently in the process of a fundraising campaign called "The Founder's Club." To join The Founder's Club, arts patrons are asked to make a donation of any amount during the inception of this new theatre company. In addition to the normal perks one would get for their gift, patrons will also forever be listed in all print materials as a member of The Founder's Club. To learn more about how to support The Garden Theatre, please visit https://www.thegardentheatre.org/donate-to-the-garden-theatre.

Future plans for The Garden Theatre include its first full production in the fall of 2021 (pending the status of the ongoing pandemic), an original musical in the winter of 2022 that has not been staged in over fifteen years, additional cabarets, and donor events. Vaden says, "The Garden Theatre is committed to bringing art to all ages and backgrounds. We are excited about featuring plays and musicals, both classical and contemporary. We will produce work that's perfect for a date night and productions that are great for the whole family. This truly will be a place for everyone."

To learn more about The Garden Theatre, please visit their website at www.thegardentheatre.org or email info@thegardentheatre.org.