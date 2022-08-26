Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Core Dance 2022-23 Season To Open with INSIDE:OUT

inside:out The Collection, is a Screen Dance project by Sue Schroeder.

Aug. 26, 2022  

The Core Dance 2022-23 Season will open with inside:out. inside:out features programs and productions by Core Dance as video installations.

For 2022-23, inside:out The Collection, is a Screen Dance project by Sue Schroeder in collaboration with Amador Artiga (Video) and Christian Meyer (Music). Screening 09/01/2022-09/30/2022, The Collection offers a glimpse into last season's touring project, 19th Century (wo)Man: A Contemporary Intervention that took place at the National Gallery Prague in October 2021.

This performance is a collaborative work between Core Dance, S.E.S.Ta, and the National Gallery Prague. Featured artists include Barbora Látalová, Johana Pocková, Eva Urbanova, Roman Zotov Mikshin, Zden Brungot Svíteková, Walter Apps, Shawny Evans/Humlao, Iman Siferllah-Griffin, and Laith Stevenson.

An Opening Reception for inside:out The Collection will be hosted at Core Dance (133 Sycamore St. Decatur, GA 30032) on September 1, 2022 at 8pm. The film installation will screen everyday between dusk and midnight from 09/01-09/30/22.

For more than four decades, Core Dance has embraced the human form, the creative process and the artist working within it. An award-winning contemporary dance organization with global impact, Core Dance creates, performs, and produces compelling original art that empowers communities to see the self in others. In 1980, Core Dance was co-founded in Houston,Texas by dancer and choreographer Sue Schroeder and her sister, Kathy Russell.  Five years later, the organization added Atlanta, Georgia as a second home base. Amplifying the context for art making that is relevant, Core Dance makes Art to illuminate, Art to educate, Art to question and is internationally recognized for its artistically driven research practices, the authenticity of its Art, its socially relevant creations and its work as an artistic incubator and convener.




